Viviano delivers overview, ‘Main Street’ sneak peek at address

Macomb Township Supervisor Frank Viviano looks on bemused as Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel reviews the contents of Oscar the Grouch’s trash can at the 2025 State of Macomb Township address on June 13. Skits like this one divided sections of the address themed after the TV show “Sesame Street.”

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published June 23, 2025

A rendering of a roundabout intersection in “Main Street Macomb.” The development, which has its roots in the township center project first pursued in the 2000s, aims to build a downtown section to the township south of the current municipal complex along the planned expansion of Broughton Road. Image provided by Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The 2025 State of Macomb Township had it all: announcements, skits, technical difficulties and more.

Taking place at Dakota High School on June 13, Township Supervisor Frank Viviano led local and county dignitaries and guests through an overview of the township as it stands in mid-2025 and what some of its future plans are. The township teamed up once again with Connect Macomb to turn the address into a production fit for the Dakota stage. Where last year’s address themed itself after “The Price is Right” to discuss the then-recent budget, the “Sesame Street” theme sought to compare lessons from the show to the various functions and aspects of municipal government.

“For more than 50 years, ‘Sesame Street’ has been helping to teach kids all kinds of lessons,” Viviano said. “And I would argue — and this might just be a little controversial — a lot of the things we learned on ‘Sesame Street’ taught us what we need to know to run local government. Those early lessons from the show influence the decisions we make, even today.”

Clips of Elmo learning about maps transitioned to Viviano discussing the work of GIS Coordinator Molly Marks, whose various maps of township — such as maps focusing on voting precincts, zoning areas, utilities and more — are made available online at macomb-mi.gov/211/Township-Maps. Marks has been recognized by the Michigan Communities Association of Mapping Professionals for her efforts.

Viviano used a line from the “Sesame Street” pitch reel to introduce “Main Street Macomb,” the new name for the mixed-use project that will line the extension of Broughton Road south of the municipal complex. While the project has been discussed at township board meetings in the past, Viviano’s announcement gave the town center project a new name and provided updated renderings of the boulevard and downtown-to-be.

“The downtown that was promised so long ago is finally coming to fruition,” Viviano said. “South Broughton will feature a divided boulevard with manicured medians, on-street parking, trees and flowers planted along both sides of the street along 10-foot sidewalks that will allow pedestrians to move freely and comfortably along the corridor. Multiple roundabouts and other design features will add character and points of interest while also helping to control vehicle speeds. And when completed, there will be 200-300 square feet of commercial space available for services and retail — especially bars and restaurants. And eager customers will only be steps away from this as this stretch will also include hundreds of residential units.”

Other improvements to Broughton Road include sidewalks and traffic calming features to the road north of the municipal complex, while a state placemaking grant will help cover building an interactive fountain in the square outside of the Township Hall.

“Very soon, Broughton Road will have spaces to live, work, eat and shop,” Viviano said. “Places to gather with old friends and space for street fairs and festivals where, just maybe, new friends will be made. And with the vision of Main Street Macomb finally realized, Macomb Township will have its place where neat stuff happens.”

Clips of “Sesame Street’s” residents interacting with firefighters segued into an overview of developments with the Macomb Township Fire Department and the township substation for the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. Viviano highlighted the recent authorization of two more deputies, the plan to renovate Fire Station 2, the delivery of two new fire engines and announced that the Fire Department would begin working with nonprofit Project Fire Buddies to connect with kids facing serious illnesses.

“The goal of Project Fire Buddies is to partner with children under 18 in the community that are dealing with critical or terminal illness,” Fire Chief Robert Phillips said, moments after the address. “We will try to make their days a little better as they battle whatever it is they are dealing with. We’ll show up to their birthday with presents. We will try to make some of their dreams or wishes come true. We would, at Christmastime, deliver presents to the child and their siblings. The goal is to just try to help them have a little bit of fun and a smile as they make the toughest battle they’ve ever fought.”

During a discussion of transportation infrastructure in the township, Viviano highlighted the upcoming intersection project at 21 Mile and Heydenreich roads. The project, supported by $3 million in state grants secured by the office of state Sen. Veronica Klinefelt, D-Eastpointe, and expected to receive a federal Transportation Improvement Program grant, is expected to cost the township only $500,000. Updated traffic lights and dedicated turn lanes will aim to ease traffic dangers surrounding the entrances to Dakota.

Recorded skits throughout the address, though occasionally hampered by projection issues, saw local officials test out their acting chops alongside puppets. Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller spoke with Kermit (voiced by Macomb Township Trustee Ron Papa) about clearing debris from the Clinton River’s branches. Cookie Monster detailed the debut of a new brunch restaurant and various members of the township staff were brought to their wit’s end as Count von Count took a thorough approach to internal accounting.

A live action skit worked into the address saw Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel emerge from a trash can in full Oscar the Grouch regalia, taking inventory of the can’s contents as he and a perplexed Viviano cracked wise with various garbage-themed references to the brothers Barnett (Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett and Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett), Priority Waste and the Pine Tree Acres landfill.