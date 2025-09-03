Village receives donation from Troy 100 Women Who Care

Representatives with Troy 100 Women Who Care presented the Troy Historic Village with a donation Aug. 14 for its Indigenous Voices program.

Photo provided by Troy Historic Village

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published September 3, 2025

Beatrice Menase Kwe Jackson teaches students in the Indigenous Voices program. Photo provided by Troy Historic Village

TROY — A group known as the Troy 100 Women Who Care recently donated $3,800 to Troy Historic Village’s Indigenous Voices program.

The gift was presented Aug. 14.

“We are grateful for these women who are dedicated to supporting our community and for the financial support that will help make the program happen in 2025,” said Jen Peters, executive director of the Troy Historic Village, in a press release.

“The goal of Indigenous Voices is not only to meet the needs of local educators but also to meet an expressed need of Indigenous Peoples to make it clear that their cultures and histories did not simply end with European colonization and U.S. expansion,” she said.

Troy 100 Women Who Care is a group of local women committed to supporting projects by local nonprofit charities and organizations across Southeast Michigan.

“Members can nominate up to three charities before the meeting is held. Members who nominate a charity give a short presentation to the group as to why the charity should be selected,” said Nancy Hauff, a representative with Troy 100 Women Who Care, in an email. “Following the presentations, members cast their votes, and the charity for the quarter is selected.”

JoAnn Preston, a board trustee with the Troy Historical Society, pitched the Village’s Indigenous Voices program to the organization earlier this year. She shared how impactful the program has been for more than 900 students, including Troy’s fifth graders.

“For their full-day field trip, students rotate through multiple programs covering various aspects of Native American culture using artifacts, materials and stories, all taught by Indigenous partners,” read a press release from Troy Historic Village. “Students and teachers engage during the program to expand their understanding and appreciation of Michigan’s Indigenous history.”

Preston also shared how the 2024 Michigan Humanities grant that kept the costs low for students to attend is no longer available due to federal budget cuts as in May 2025.

Officials with the Village felt the impact of the federal budget cuts effectively defunded Michigan Humanities. As a point of reference, in the fall of 2024, the Village received a $12,000 grant from Michigan Humanities to support its Indigenous Voices program.

“Unable to apply for additional grants through Michigan Humanities, and other granting organizations affected by the federal budget cuts, the Village is extremely grateful the (Troy 100 Women Who Care) has chosen to donate to their Indigenous Voices program in response to Preston’s presentation,” the press release said.

The group selected the Troy Historical Society because of its many contributions to preserving the history of the city, as well as its educational programs and community events.

“The (Troy Historical Society) chose to use our donation to support its Indigenous people program, which educates children on the history of these groups in our state along with their cultural traditions and beliefs,” Hauff said.

For more information, visit www.100 womenwhocaretroy.weebly.com or www.troy historicvillage.org.