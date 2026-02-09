Village Club Enrichment Fund celebrates local women through new program

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published February 9, 2026

TOP LEFT: Andrea Corp is an entrepreneur and the owner of Bloomified. TOP RIGHT: Sheri Lee Robinson is a Detroit-based American abstract/surrealist artist. BOTTOM LEFT: Lori Tucker-Sullivan is a music writer and author of the book “I Can’t Remember If I Cried: Rock Widows on Life, Love and Legacy. BOTTOM RIGHT: Sanya Weston is a travel expert, philanthropist and CEO of Your Premier Travel Service. She is also the founder of Young People Travel Global Edge. Photos provided by The Village Club

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — The Village Club Enrichment Fund has started a new program that is intended to uplift the voices of local women.

The Village Club Enrichment Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that started in 2019 to enrich the lives of The Village Club members and employees, and their family members and the community. The Village Club is a private Women’s Club located at 190 East Long Lake Rd., Bloomfield Hills.

“Because The Village Club, which, as you know, was founded in 1956, was formed for social, educational and philanthropic purposes, we felt that a focus on education, specifically lifelong learning for our members and the community, were important,” Carol Litka Cole, president of the Village Club Enrichment Fund, said.

The Women of Impact Residency Program

“Melissa Halpin, who is helping the Village Club as a marketing person to expand our membership and spread the word about the club and what the club does to the broader community, both Birmingham, Bloomfield and beyond, suggested that the club consider the Woman of Impact Program,” Litka Cole said.

Litka Cole said that though the Executive Committee at the club was excited about it, it did not fit into the club’s mission, so they referred the idea to the Enrichment Fund.

“They thought that perhaps given the mission of the Enrichment Fund that we would be a good fit for it. Melissa presented a plan to us in September, the eight of us looked at each other around the room, and to us, it was absolutely a no-brainer,” Litka Cole said.

The Women of Impact Residency Program is a year-long experience. Members and community members will be invited to a series of workshops, conversations and events with the honorees in the cohort. Honorees will also provide mentorship to members and employees of the Village Club and their families.

“We hope that this program is mutually beneficial to the Village Club itself, to our members and to the community at large, and to the community that each of these residents lives in,” Litka Cole said.

Litka Cole said they hope that their following as influencers will provide exposure to the Village Club.

“We hope also that we can provide an opportunity for each of them to share their passion and their lifelong dream and endeavor with our members and those members of the Birmingham Bloomfield community who are accustomed to coming to programs and classes at the Village Club, thereby expanding their knowledge of what is going on the community and beyond,” Litka Cole said.

The inaugural cohort of enterprising women

This year’s cohort of women consists of Lori Tucker-Sullivan, a music writer and author of the book, “I Can’t Remember If I Cried: Rock Widows on Life, Love and Legacy”; Sheri Lee Robinson, a Detroit-based American abstract/surrealist artist; Andrea Corp, an entrepreneur and owner of Bloomified; and Sanya Weston, a travel expert, philanthropist and CEO of Your Premier Travel Service and Founder of Young People Travel Global Edge.

Weston said she was taught philanthropy at a young age, watching her mother give back to the community. She recalls a story of her visiting a young girl on the weekend to donate a hairpiece because the girl had alopecia.

“That was her community service, to help a young girl the same age as me to get over a health challenge and showing me that we are supposed to be nice and give,” Weston said.

Through her organization, Young People Travel Global Edge, Weston works with underserved youth and provides opportunities for them to travel.

“I thought that if I exposed our students to the lives of these other kids in other countries, that there’s something magical that could happen. And that’s exactly what happened. Our kids started to feel more confident and appreciative of what they had, but they also enjoyed learning from people who didn’t have as much.”

In regard to being a part of the Women of Impact Residency Program, she said that it allows her “to be within a circle of women that are doing what I’m doing, and they believe in what I’m doing, and it just allows additional resources to impact more kids that are in need or taking our mission and allowing it to grow, and allowing me to have the resources to make it grow. So it’s an honor to be selected.”

For more information on the Village Club Enrichment Fund and upcoming events, visit thevillageclub.org.