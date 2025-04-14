Victory Inn closes after nearly 80 years

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published April 14, 2025

Victory Inn is set to be replaced by a Sheetz gas station and convenience store. The restaurant’s last day is April 14. File photo by Patricia O'Blenes

WARREN — The Victory Inn will close its doors for the last time on April 14.

The mainstay at the corner of 12 Mile and Mound roads in Warren has been around since 1946. It was founded by Alphonse DeLamielleure after World War II, according to the restaurant's website. It will be replaced by Sheetz, a Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store.

Sheetz, through an email from its public relations firm Planit, stated the location is set to open sometime in 2026. The chain began making inroads in Michigan last year. Its first location in Romulus broke ground March 14, 2024. The chain was founded in 1952 by Bob Sheetz and has expanded across the country with over 600 locations.

Call Staff Writer Nick Powers at (586) 498-1059.