Troy applies for next Community Development Block Grant

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published December 10, 2025

Advertisement

TROY — At its meeting Nov. 17, the Troy City Council unanimously approved an application for the 2026 Community Development Block Grant, hoping to secure federal funds for city services and facility improvements.

The CDBG program is administered locally through Oakland County, distributing funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For the public services portion of the program, the city estimates a funding level comparable to the 2025 allocation. The other portion — public facilities and improvements — will be based on competitive proposals that were due earlier this month.

Here, the public services portion would cover yard services throughout Troy, with a cost projected at roughly $25,200.

As for the public facilities and improvements, the funding would cover the completion of a new inclusive play structure at Boulan Park, estimated at roughly $1.98 million. The project is being worked on in several phases.

During a presentation by Troy Communications Director Courtney Flynn and Troy Department of Public Works Director Kurt Boviensiep, it was noted that changes with the funding structure at Oakland County might affect how much Troy receives.

“They (Oakland County) were urged to change the funding structure … to invest in more viable, high impact, full community development projects,” Flynn said. “And so, there was a concern that some of the smaller communities weren’t necessarily getting as much funding to have more impactful projects.”

While the council passed the application, Troy Mayor Ethan Baker had reservations about process for determining funding levels.

“I’m deeply disappointed with Oakland County for changing the process for cutting funds,” Baker said. “If there’s anything we can do as a body of government to help — well, if there’s consensus to show that kind of disappointment without cutting off our noses to spite our faces — I’d be willing to consider something along those lines.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.