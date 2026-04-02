Victim rights seminar coming up

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published April 2, 2026

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is hosting a symposium on crime victims rights at the Mount Clemens Public Library on Friday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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MACOMB COUNTY — The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Victims Rights Unit will host a free, in-person event dedicated to supporting individuals and families impacted by crime.

The symposium will take place on Friday, April 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mount Clemens Public Library, located at 150 Cass Ave. Designed to educate, empower, and connect, the event will provide crime survivors and community members with practical information about the rights of crime victims, the criminal justice process and the wide range of services available to those affected by crime. The symposium is open to all and is intended to serve both survivors and those who support them.

“Crime survivors often face overwhelming challenges during an already difficult time,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a press release. “This symposium is about providing clarity, access, and hope — helping survivors understand the court system while connecting them to resources that promote healing and resilience.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak directly with professionals from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, including a crime victim advocate and an assistant prosecuting attorney. Staff from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Macomb County judiciary will also be in attendance.

The symposium will feature discussions about:

• Victim rights and available support services.

• Understanding the criminal and court process.

• Coping strategies and pathways to healing after victimization.

• Ways family members and loved ones can support crime survivors.

A complimentary lunch will be provided, fostering a supportive environment where attendees can connect with professionals and peers. No registration is required to attend.