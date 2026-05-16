Juvenile charged as adult pleads guilty in Roseville carjacking

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 16, 2026

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ROSEVILLE — A 16-year-old who is being tried as an adult pleaded guilty May 13 to charges stemming from a carjacking and police pursuit last November.

On Nov. 24, 2025, Jeremiah Collins, 16, forcibly took a woman’s 2016 Jeep Patriot from the parking lot of an Applebee’s restaurant in Roseville by pointing a screwdriver at her and threatening her and her passenger if they didn’t give him the car keys, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

After the woman and her passenger contacted the Roseville Police Department, officers pursued the stolen vehicle. Collins fled from police before crashing the Jeep on Gratiot Avenue, causing damage to additional property and vehicles before being taken into custody, the release states.

Collins is facing one count of carjacking, a felony punishable by incarceration for life or any term of years; third-degree fleeing and eluding a police officer, a five-year felony; and one count of attempted assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer, a one-year misdemeanor.

Collins was charged as an adult due to the seriousness of the offenses, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

In exchange for his plea, Collins will receive a sentence of 96 to 240 months in jail on the carjacking conviction. His other convictions will be sentenced within the applicable sentencing guidelines, with all sentences running concurrently, the release states.

Additionally, two counts of malicious destruction of personal property, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of operating without a license and one count of failure to stop after a collision will be dismissed, as part of the plea agreement.

The plea was entered in front of Circuit Court Judge James Biernat Jr.

Collins is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. July 14.

Collins’ attorney, Catherine Omeara Bolden, did not return a request for comment by press time.