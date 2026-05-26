Students collect community foundation scholarships

HL-SHscholarships5 Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation scholarship winners stand with foundation board representatives and Sterling Heights City Council members following a May 19 award ceremony.

Photos provided by the city of Sterling Heights

By: Gary Winkelman | C&G Newspapers | Published May 26, 2026

Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation board member Melanie Davis is flanked by scholarship recipients Zeina Faour and Luke Mulka. Davis is holding the award for Cayla Thomas, who could not attend the May 19 award ceremony. Photo provided by the city of Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation treasurer Angie Lommen presented Stevenson High School senior Carson Ahearn with the BAE Systems scholarship. Photo provided by the city of Sterling Heights

Shila Lepuri of Utica received a $2,000 scholarship from General Dynamics Land Systems. She is pictured here with Karl Oskoian, executive director of the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation. Photo provided by the city of Sterling Heights

Henry Ford II High School senior Gianna D’Angelo stands with Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation board member Ronald Himmler. She was one of three recipients of science scholarships funded by Himmler. Photo provided by the city of Sterling Heights

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STERLING HEIGHTS — Local students with goals ranging from fighter pilot to physician got a boost for their future plans with scholarships awarded by the Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation.

The 13 scholarship winners who collected a combined total of $23,000 were celebrated May 19 at a special meeting of the Sterling Heights City Council. With proud parents and family members looking on, many of the young men and women who received this year’s foundation awards received a moment in the spotlight as scholarship sponsors noted their achievements and ambitions.

Karl Oskoian, the foundation’s executive director, said the organization began presenting scholarships in 1999 and with this latest round of awards has now distributed $567,000 to 571 area students.

“We are fortunate to have individuals and companies, like our scholarship partners, continually come forward and make a difference in the lives of so many outstanding students by helping them pursue their professional goals,” he said.

Ronald Himmler, chair of the foundation’s scholarship committee, noted that the 13 scholarship recipients have set high expectations for themselves and the foundation and scholarship sponsors are pleased to offer financial support.

“I congratulate each of the students we are honoring this evening,” Himmler said. “You have been selected from a large number of people and your performance in high school, your extracurricular activities, and your grades have been responsible for you getting these awards.”

Here’s a brief look at the 2026 scholarship recipients:

• Carson Ahearn of Sterling Heights is graduating from Stevenson High School. He will attend Wayne State University with a long-term goal of becoming a U.S. Air Force pilot. He received a $1,000 BAE Systems scholarship

•Shila Lepuri of Utica is graduating from the Gene L. Klida Utica Academy for International Studies. She will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to prepare for a career in data science. She received a $2,000 General Dynamics Land Systems Engineering scholarship.

• Landon Law of Sterling Heights is graduating from Stevenson High School. He plans on pursuing a career in HVAC with a goal of opening his own business. He received a $1,000 Mandziuk & Son Alex J. Miesel Scholarship for Vocational Education.

•Samantha MacKay of Sterling Heights is graduating from Cousino High School and will attend the University of Tennessee-Knoxville to pursue a degree in public affairs. She plans to work in local government after college. She received a $1,000 Mayor Richard J. Notte Government Public Service scholarship.

•Yara Abu Zraineh of Macomb Township is graduating from the Gene L. Klida Utica Academy for International Studies. She will attend Columbia University to prepare for a career in public administration. She received a $1,000 Professional Public Management Education scholarship.

• Skyla Barbu of Sterling Heights is graduating from Stevenson High School. She will pursue a degree in human biology at Michigan State University and intends to become a physician in the orthopedic field. She received a $2,000 Ronald Himmler Science scholarship.

• Gianna D’Angelo of Sterling Heights is graduating from Henry Ford II High School. She will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to pursue a career in mechanical engineering. She received a $2,000 Ronald Himmler Science scholarship.

• Dhara Ruwala of Sterling Heights is graduating from Stevenson High School and will attend the University of Michigan to study biopsychology, cognition and neuroscience. Her goal is to become a pediatric neurologist. She received a $2,000 Ronald Himmler Science scholarship.

• Macy Cool of Macomb Township will graduate from Dakota High School and will pursue a degree in aviation flight science and technical operations at Western Michigan University. She hopes to become an Air Force pilot. She received a $1,000 Selfridge Air National Guard Base Community Council scholarship.

• Zeina Faour of Sterling Heights is graduating from the Gene L. Klida Utica Academy for International Studies. She plans to attend Wayne State University to pursue a career as a physician assistant. She received a $3,000 Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation scholarship.

• Luke Mulka of Sterling Heights is graduating from Henry Ford II High School and plans to attend Alma College. He received a $3,000 Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation scholarship.

• Cayla Thomas of Sterling Heights is graduating from the Gene L. Klida Utica Academy for International Studies. She will pursue a degree in forensic science at Bowling Green University and plans to become a medical examiner. She received a $3,000 Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation scholarship.

• Rosalyn Lass of Sterling Heights is graduating from Bishop Foley Catholic High School and plans to study nursing at Grand Valley State University. She received a $1,000 Wujek-Calcaterra scholarship.

Following the students’ public recognition and congratulations from scholarship sponsors, Sterling Heights City Council members thanked the young people for their outstanding achievements in high school and wished them well for the future.

“I see so many great, brilliant young minds that are graduating high school and moving on to the next stage of their career. It's really very uplifting,” said Councilman Henry Yanez. “ I congratulate you all for the hard, hard work that you've done to get yourselves here. I know you will continue to work very hard, and I know you'll make your families and your community proud.”

The Sterling Heights Area Community Foundation is marking its 35th anniversary this year. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to improve the quality of life for all Sterling Heights area residents through cultural, educational and recreational opportunities.

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at (586) 498-1070.