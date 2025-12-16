Shelby Township to build new pedestrian bridge, sidewalk

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments awarded $817,980 in Transportation Alternatives Program funding to Shelby Township for a pedestrian bridge over the Middle Branch of the Clinton River. From left, Shelby Township Clerk Stanley T. Grot; Treasurer James Carabelli; Supervisor Rick Stathakis; Trustee Lucia Di Cicco; Trustee Lisa Casali; SEMCOG Planning Director Kevin Vettraino; Lisa Brown, community director for U.S. Rep. John James; Kyle Johnson, regional manager, Macomb and Thumb, for U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin; Trustee John Vermeulen; and Alec Hughes, regional coordinator for U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.

Photo provided by SEMCOG

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published December 16, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A new pedestrian bridge and sidewalk will expand access to schools, businesses and neighborhoods south of 25 Mile Road in Shelby Township.

Township officials are planning to build a pedestrian bridge over the middle branch of the Clinton River and construct a 7-foot-wide sidewalk along the 25 Mile Road frontage of nearby parcels.

The project, according to Shelby Township Supervisor Rick Stathakis, will fill a key gap within the 25 Mile Road corridor between Van Dyke Avenue and M-53.

“For as long as we’ve been setting our township’s annual top 10 priorities, sidewalk connectivity has stood near the top of the list,” Stathakis said.

Trustee Lisa Casali and her fellow members of the Shelby Township Sidewalk Committee have worked on the project over the past few years.

“This bridge, over the middle branch (of the) Clinton River, will serve to connect many residential neighborhoods, businesses, Eisenhower High School, Mallow Junior High School and eventually, get your way to the Macomb Orchard Trail connection by Shelby Road,” Casali said.

Once completed, the project will fulfill a long-standing goal of the township — establishing a safe, continuous pedestrian route along 25 Mile Road between Jewell Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

The majority of the $1.3 million project will be paid for via an $817,980 grant from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments’ Transportation Alternatives Program funding, which is currently funded through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Kevin Vettraino, planning director for SEMCOG, said the Transportation Alternatives Program sets aside funding specifically for pedestrian accessibility, safety on roadways and connectivity.

“The way we like to think about the program is, how do we more safely get students to school? How do we connect our parks? How do we get families to grocery stores and the places they need to go on foot or by bike?” he said.

“We’re building out a regional trail system along with our regional sidewalks and pathway networks. We know there are gaps in the system. These dollars can go a long way in closing those gaps,” Vettraino said.

Officials expect construction for the bridge to start in late 2026 or in 2027, and to take around six months.