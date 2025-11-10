Utica prepares for holiday season

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published November 10, 2025

The Utica Christmas tree lighting and fireworks, seen here last year, will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at Memorial Park File photo by Erin Sanchez

Advertisement

UTICA — In preparation for the upcoming holiday season, the Utica City Council during the Oct. 14 meeting unanimously approved the hiring of Landscape Services Inc. to install the Christmas lights throughout the downtown and the Van Dyke corridor.

The city of Utica worked with Landscape Services Inc. on Christmas light installation during the previous year.

“Last year, we were under a crunch a bit because we had good weather and then it got bad quick, and they asked if they could install early, and the timing with council meetings didn’t work,” Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino said. “So, I reached out to them and said, ‘Can we just get this on the agenda early so that you have permission and we don’t have to worry about timing?’”

For the 2025 holiday season, Landscape Services Inc. intends to install mini LED lights around 77 light poles with alternating green, red and white lights. This process will cost $4,190, which is the same as last year. Additional costs may be incurred if light strands require replacement.

“Labor rate is $70.00 per man hour. LSI will install, remove and store all Christmas material,” a proposal from Landscape Services Inc. states. “Any additional products will be charged accordingly. Usually 10%-15% of the lights will not work from the previous year and will need to be replaced. Additional lights will be charged $16.00 per 50 Ct. LED string.”

The lights will not go up immediately, as the proposal from Landscape Services Inc. stated they will not be installed until Utica installs its wreaths on the poles.

During the City Council meeting, there were some concerns from council members about whether it would be cheaper for the city to install the lights itself, though other members spoke in favor of the work that the company does.

“It’s a full package deal, though,” Utica City Council member Thom Dionne said. “It’s putting up lights, and then taking them down and then storing them.”

Removal of the lights will likely begin after Jan. 2, depending on the weather.

Also for the holiday season in Utica, the annual Christmas tree lighting celebration is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, at Memorial Park.

“This is a huge event and includes a big fireworks show,” Calandrino said in an email.

For more information, visit cityofutica.org.

Landscape Services Inc. dates to 1995 and performs landscape design and installation, lawn care, gardening, irrigation, turf fertilizing, commercial snow removal, de-icing and holiday decorating.