Utica honors the fallen for Memorial Day

The Heroes of Michigan Travelling Memorial honors soldiers from Michigan who have served with various military branches. Attendees of Utica’s annual Memorial Day ceremony were asked to ring a bell if they knew someone who died in combat. Stephen Sierawski, chief judge, 41-A District Court, rings the bell for Jason Freiwald, whose family he knew well.

Photos by Patricia O'Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Shelby-Utica News | Published May 26, 2026

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Attendees of the city of Utica’s annual Memorial Day ceremony remember those who died while serving their country.

Attendees of the city of Utica’s annual Memorial Day ceremony view Michigan's Traveling Memorial of Fallen Military, which included the names of all Michigan soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen who lost their lives defending the country since 1990.

State Rep. Ron Robinson, left, and Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino both gave speeches honoring those who died while serving their country in the military during the city of Utica’s annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 24 at Memorial Park.

UTICA — Utica honored those who died while serving their country by hosting the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 24 at Utica’s Memorial Park.

The ceremony started with Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino welcoming city officials and residents before talking about the importance of Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is the most meaningful occasion on our national calendar,” Calandrino said. “It is not simply the unofficial start of summer, nor merely a long weekend; it is a sacred day of remembrance, a day when Americans pause to honor the brave men and women who gave their lives in defense of our nation and the freedoms we enjoy every day.”

Calandrino also noted the importance of Michigan's Traveling Memorial of Fallen Military, which was on display during the event. It’s a massive traveling display that includes the names of all Michigan soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen who lost their lives defending the country in the last several decades.

“Many of these heroes came from Utica and our surrounding communities, as evidenced by the names on the war memorial to my left and the traveling memorial wall to my right,” Calandrino said. “I’d like to thank Bill Lynn for his dedication to our modern day veterans that we have lost. This wall to my right represents everyone lost in Michigan from Persian Gulf War on.”

Additionally, the Marine Corps League Honor Guard performed a gun salute and played taps.

State Rep. Ron Robinson, R-Utica, also attended the event as a guest speaker. Robinson served in the United States Marine Corps from 1989 through 1993 as a military police officer. He is also a member of the American Legion Post for Utica and Shelby Township.

“You know Memorial Day means a lot of things to a lot of different people, but for those who served … every year it takes on a certain weight with it,” Robinson said. “When you serve in the military as I have, there are things that you never really forget. You remember the people you served beside, you remember the responsibility that came with the uniform, and you remember that freedom is defended by ordinary Americans willing to put themselves in harm’s way for people that they will never meet.”

Robinson also specifically recognized Chief Petty Officer Jason Freiwald in his speech, who was born in Utica, graduated from Armada High School and enlisted in the Navy in 1996, and later became a Navy Seal who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“In September of ’08, Jason was wounded during combat operations in Afghanistan while helping lead an assault against the Taliban,” Robinson said. “Even after being hit, he kept fighting and helping his teammates complete the mission. Unfortunately, he died from his wounds the next day.”

Freiwald was married and the father of a daughter.

Following the ceremony, guests were invited to American Legion Post 351 to enjoy pizza from Buscemi’s.

For more information, visit cityofutica.org.



