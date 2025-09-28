Utica Community Schools to host annual Band-A-Rama on Oct. 5

Leaders of the four Utica Community Schools marching bands pose for a photo to promote the upcoming Band-A-Rama on Oct. 5. In the front row, from left, are Emily Dennis, Keith Chong, Samantha Sayegh and Chlouie Canup of the Titan Marching Band; and Madelynne Gabridge, Sophie Bowers, Jade Burnham and Nathan Siegert of the Chieftain Marching Band. In the back row, from left, are Mary Wawrzyniak, Mikayla Dempsey, Leah Boettner and Adam Harrington of the Falcon Marching Band; and Lauren Conley, Isabella Mammou and Madison Mazzola of the Eagle Marching Band.

Photo provided by Utica Community Schools

By: Sarah Wright | C&G Newspapers | Published September 28, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS/SHELBY TOWNSHIP/UTICA — All four Utica Community Schools marching bands will be showcasing the district’s musicians during the annual Band-A-Rama at 7 p.m. Oct. 5.

“The best part about it is that all of the bands are there. It takes some of the performance aspect out of it and turns into an event you can just have fun with,” Leah Boettner, a Henry Ford II High School senior, said in an email.

Attendees will have the chance to observe the students’ musical abilities with performances taking place at Runkel Field, 39701 Dodge Park Road in Sterling Heights. Tickets cost $5 for adults and high school students; junior high school and younger students will have free admission. Tickets will be available at the entrance.

Ticket proceeds will benefit the Louis Gonda Memorial Music Scholarship, which helps fund opportunities for UCS band students to further their music educations.

“Over the years, the Gonda Fund has enabled hundreds of students to attend music camps, take private lessons or otherwise enrich their music study,” a press release from UCS states.

The night will begin with a combined performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which will then lead to all four high school bands performing their halftime shows. This includes:

• The Falcon Marching Band from Henry Ford II High School, directed by Matthew Schoenherr, performing “Come Out and Play.”

• The Chieftain Marching Band from Utica High School, directed by Brett Bays, performing “A Night at the Oscars.”

• The Eagle Marching Band from Eisenhower High School, directed by Brad Arnold, performing “Heartbeats in Harmony.”

• The Titan Marching Band from Stevenson High School, directed by Mike Yaros, performing “In the Groove.”

“UCS (Band-A-Rama) is an annual event that has been a tradition for many years,” Yaros said in an email. “It’s an opportunity for the community to see all our fantastic ensembles of the marching arts in one location for the very reasonable ticket price of $5. It’s fun for the whole family and the beauty of purchasing a ticket is that the spectator supports band twice — they get to physically attend but also, each ticket sale funds the Louis Gonda scholarship, which provides funds to deserving students for music education endeavors.

“We are very proud of our band communities and are excited to see everyone’s performances!”

For more information, visit uticak12.org.