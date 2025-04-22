U.S. Senior Women’s Open coming to Michigan in 2026

Annika Sorenstam hits her tee shot in front of a crowd during the final round of the 2024 U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Next year’s open is set to take place in Michigan.

Photo provided by Chris Keane/USGA

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published April 22, 2025

ANN ARBOR ​​— On April 2, the United States Golf Association announced that the 2026 U.S. Senior Women’s Open will be played at Barton Hills Country Club in Ann Arbor.

This event started in 2018 and travels to a different course in the country every year. This summer, the tournament will be played at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, California.

“We make several visits in advance to check out the golf course… and really be sure that we’re playing on what is a U.S. Open-caliber course,” Katherine Khoury, who is the assistant director of the U.S. Senior Women’s Championship, said. “Then we progress and look at the area around it… to be sure that it will be ready for play come time for the Senior Women’s Open.”

Barton Hills checked all of the boxes for the USGA and was chosen for the event due to the combination of a stellar course and a fantastic area to host such a large tournament.

“(Barton Hills) is a phenomenal golf course and their facilities are outstanding,” Khoury said. “There’s really no downside (to choosing Barton Hills). Ann Arbor’s a great location. … We’re very excited.”

The course has a history of hosting USGA events, including the 1998 U.S. Women’s Amateur and the 2008 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur. It’s also a frequent host of Michigan’s amateur championships, including the Golf Association of Michigan men’s amateurs just last summer.

In 2026, Barton Hills will host the eighth U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship. It’s an event that already means a lot to the community.

“Michigan really embraces championship golf,” Michigan Golf Hall of Famer and Barton Hills member Suzy Green-Roebuck said. “Women’s golf in particular. … The LPGA loved coming to Ann Arbor.”

Green-Roebuck is golf royalty in the metro Detroit area and has seen firsthand the growth of women’s golf locally and nationally. Being a part of that growth and seeing the event come to her own backyard is special.

“We have a great venue for it. Our course is one of the best,” Green-Roebuck said. “I just think it will really suit this tournament to a tee.”

The success of the event over the last seven years has been apparent. Not only has the tournament itself grown over time, but now women are continuing to golf later in life because of the opportunities available.

“I’ve already seen the trickle down. I’ve seen women in their 40s staying invested in the game… to have the potential to be a part of this,” Green-Roebuck explained. “It’s really a great collection of great amateurs and professionals… names that have walked away and came back and names that have stayed in it.”

It’s an important event. This is a way to celebrate the trailblazers and legends of women’s golf in a way that wasn’t possible before 2018.

“This is a selection of our golfing champions and a population that really needs to be appreciated and celebrated,” Green-Roebuck said.

Among those who will hopefully be participating in the event is 86-year-old JoAnne Carner. Carner is one of the more famous golfers in the history of the sport and is one of the most influential players ever. Her career has helped pave the way for female golfers everywhere.

“She’s the G.O.A.T.(greatest of all time),” Green-Roebuck said. “Last year in Pittsburgh was the first time she was in a (golf) cart.”

One of the best parts about the event is that the course is very open to walk as a spectator. You can walk up to the golfers and interact with legends of the game throughout the day. It’s truly a unique and special atmosphere.

“It’s one of those unique opportunities you truly don’t get at any other U.S. Open. We don’t rope the golf course,” Khoury said. “We rope the tees and the greens, but pretty much after they leave the tee box we encourage fans … you can walk right behind them.”

The hype has already started for the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, as Michiganders everywhere are excited to be a part of the event.

“Very aware and very happy to be a part of history bringing the tournament here,” Green-Roebuck said. “I think the ability to host a third USGA women’s event is pretty special for any club, and I’m excited it’s ours.”

The U.S. Senior Women’s Open is for professional and amateur golfers that are at least 50 years of age by the start of tournament play and have a handicap index of 7.4 or less.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 20-23, 2026. Visit www.usga.org for more information.