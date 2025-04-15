Updated Village of Hastings project approved by Troy Planning Commission

The Village of Hastings residential project, which is planned for the east side of Livernois Road and the north side of Square Lake Road, will soon be considered by the Troy City Council after several updates.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 15, 2025

TROY — At a meeting April 8, the Troy Planning Commission unanimously approved the recommendation for a conditional rezoning of a subject parcel from NN (Neighborhood Node) and R-1B to RT, as a part of the Village of Hastings residential project, located in the Telford Ridge subdivision near the east side of Livernois Road and the north side of Square Lake Road.

Brent Savidant, who is the community development director for the city of Troy, previously shared an explanation of the zoning specifics.

“R-1B One-Family Residential permits single family detached homes by right on lots that have a minimum lot area of 15,000 square feet,” Savidant stated via an email. “RT One-Family Attached Residential is a more intense zoning district, since it permits attached dwelling units on lots that can be as small as 5,000 square feet. In the Village of Hastings application, the applicant has voluntarily restricted the number of units so that the density is significantly less than what is permitted by right.”

The Village of Hastings project, from GFA Development Inc., previously included 33 residential units, consisting of multifamily homes, single-family homes, including duplex homes, and attached and detached ranches, with the potential for sidewalk access, sports courts, putting greens, common areas, and 1.3 acres of open space among its amenities.

This version of the project was unanimously denied by Troy City Council at a meeting last August.

During a Planning Commission meeting Feb. 25, an updated version of the Village of Hastings project included 25 units, consisting of four ranch-style detached single-family homes, two duplex ranches, seven two-story attached condominiums, consisting of 14 units, and three existing homes to be preserved. The updated plan also included access to the complex off Livernois, a detention basin in the southeastern portion of the site, and a centralized outdoor recreation area.

The Planning Commission chose to table the plan in order to allow the developers time to provide clarification on how the three existing homes would be preserved, providing a photometric plan and colored renderings, and a conditional rezoning agreement for review by the city attorney.

The applicant provided colored renderings and provided information on how the existing homes would be preserved for the project.

“We were not going to demolish them, but as we are now, we’re going to put new landscaping in, trim the trees and repaint houses,” Gary Abitheira, a representative of GFA Development, said during the Planning Commission meeting April 8.

The applicant did not provide a conditional rezoning agreement for review by the city attorney and the photometric plan was provided, but it was noted to be incomplete as it was hard to read, shows foot-candle readings of 1.0 at all property lines, even if there is no light source near the property lines, and doesn’t include fixtures. Representatives from a planning firm, Carlisle/Wortman Associates, Inc., recommended that a photometric plan and a conditional rezoning agreement for review by the city attorney be included as a condition of approval for the Planning Commission.

On top of this, the most recent version of the Village of Hastings plan includes 22 residential units with four ranch style detached single-family homes, two duplex ranches, seven two-story attached units (14), the preservation of the three existing homes, access to Livernois Road, a detention basin near the southeastern portion of the site, and an outdoor recreation area.

“As you know . . . we’re not going to exceed more than 22 units. The maximum height of all our units will not exceed 28 feet (and) the approved three-story townhouse will be abandoned and not constructed,” Abitheira said. “I know that’s a huge thing for some of you, but we will totally get rid of that.”

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the application with the conditions that a photometric plan be provided and a conditional rezoning agreement be reviewed by the city attorney prior to scheduling a City Council public hearing. A 15-year design deed restriction was also included as one of the conditions.

“I know that there have been times where there’s been disagreements,” Planning Commission member Tyler Fox said. “I know I’ve disagreed (on) several occasions with some of the Telford residents, but I very much have to respect someone who cares enough about the community to keep giving up their time to keep coming here and make sure that the conversations (are) being had.”

Jeff Williams, a representative from the Telford Ridge Home Owners Association, expressed that he and many of the other residents that live near that part of Livernois and Square Lake roads are pleased with the direction of the project.

“We were able to save three historic homes and eliminate a proposed three-story condo monstrosity,” Williams stated via email. “The developer agreed to use higher-end materials for his buildings. He also agreed not to try to expand this proposed development any further east and will not pursue purchasing any additional property south of the Telford Ridge subdivision.”

Williams continued.

“The last hurdle we face in this battle is trying to prevent the section of road near the entrance to the new development from being expanded and the addition of a passing lane,” he stated. “Any road widening in this area could have a major impact on driver safety and result in our neighbors losing their front yards. We will continue to voice these concerns to the City of Troy and the Oakland County Road Commission.”

In regard to road concerns, Savidant said during the meeting April 8 that he has communicated the residents’ concerns to the city engineer. According to him, the city engineer and city traffic consultant are aware of those concerns.

“So rest assured that you’ve been heard, and moving forward that they’ll do their best to accommodate the concerns of the neighbors,” Savidant said.

At press time, Abitheira had not provided further comment on the matter.

With the Planning Commission’s approval, the project moves onto City Council for consideration.

At press time, a date for a City Council meeting had not been set.

For more information, visit troymi.gov.