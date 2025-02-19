Two suspects arrested after multiple restaurant burglaries

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published February 19, 2025

Shipp

Upton

TROY — The work of the Troy Police Department Special Investigations Unit helped lead to the arrests of 37-year-old Justin Shipp and 45-year-old Jackson Upton.

The two men were accused of robbing 11 retail businesses. Both have been charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Late last year and early this year, police investigated overnight burglaries committed by the same two suspects, who were both described as white males.

The suspects reportedly threw large rocks through the storefront glass of businesses and stole register drawers and cash.

In each case, the suspect vehicle the suspect vehicle was identified as a black Chevrolet Malibu.

According to information from Troy Police Department Community Services Lt. Benjamin Hancock, burglaries occurred at Subway restaurants, Hungry Howies, Tubby’s, Luca’s Street Tacos, Little Caesars, and Jet’s Pizza in multiple parts of the metro Detroit area.

The Special Investigations Unit worked collaboratively to identify Shipp and Upton as the perpetrators.

The unit included collaborative work with officers from the Auburn Hills Police Department, Birmingham Police Department, Bloomfield Township Police Department, Royal Oak Police Department and Troy Police Department.

“We commend our Special Investigations Unit and Criminal Information Unit for their extensive investigative work involved in this case,” Hancock said in an email. “The collaboration between these special units and the agencies that participate in them is an outstanding asset for all cities involved.”

On Feb. 6, officers responded to a suspicious person/vehicle call made by a concerned patron at a hardware store in Highland Township. When officers arrived, Upton and Shipp attempted to flee on foot, but were apprehended.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charged the two with continuing criminal enterprise, multiple counts of breaking and entering with intent, and multiple counts of retail fraud. Upton and Shipp were both arraigned at the Oakland County 52-4 District Court in Troy Feb. 7.

“My office takes property crimes seriously because they endanger our communities and threaten the livelihood of small businesspeople and their employees,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a press release. “Prosecutors and police across jurisdictions are working together in Oakland County to bring these criminals to justice.”

Upton’s bond was set at $1 million cash or surety, with no 10%.

Shipp’s bond was set at $750,000 cash or surety, with no 10%.

Upton and Shipp are scheduled for a probable cause conference Feb. 20.

At press time, there was no attorney of record for Upton or Shipp.

For more information, visit troymi.gov/departments/police/index.php.