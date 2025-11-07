Two men found dead inside Shelby Township used car dealership

Shelby Township police investigate a double homicide at Star Auto Sales on Ryan Road, north of Auburn Road, Nov. 7.

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published November 7, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead inside a used car dealership in Shelby Township Nov. 7.

The Shelby Township Police Department was dispatched to Star Auto Sales, 47092 Ryan Road, north of Auburn Road, for a welfare check at approximately 12:28 p.m.

Officers entered the business and discovered two deceased men, a 48-year-old Clinton Township resident and a 40-year-old Shelby Township resident, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Authorities said they are investigating the incident as a double homicide. Police did not release any additional information at press time.



