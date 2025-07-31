Two council members decide against reelection bid

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published July 31, 2025

Pictured left to right, Roslyn Grafstein, Mark Bliss, David Soltis.

MADISON HEIGHTS — The mayor and mayor pro tem of Madison Heights have both decided to call it quits this November.

Mayor Roslyn Grafstein and Mayor Pro Tem Mark Bliss announced that their current term will be their last.

Between the two of them, they represent significant council experience: Bliss joined in 2013 while Grafstein joined in 2017 and became mayor in 2020.

The shakeup represents a loss of institutional knowledge, as they were among the most experienced council members.

Meanwhile, City Councilmember David Soltis, who himself first joined in 2013, said he was unsure whether he will run again. Since it is past the filing deadline, he is not currently on the ballot for November, but he said he is considering his options and may run as a write-in candidate.

“I don’t want to see the council have completely fractured leadership,” Soltis said. “I feel it’s important to have people in there with real experience who will get things done. And I want to make sure that one of those things we continue to get done is preserving and enhancing our public safety services.”

With Grafstein wrapping up her tenure as mayor, City Councilmember Quinn Wright is running for the role against Corey Haines, the city’s former police chief. Haines also served as the deputy city manager prior to joining the Eastpointe Police Department where he currently serves as chief.

If Wright prevails in his mayoral bid, the council will also have to appoint his replacement. Anyone appointed will then be on the ballot in the next earliest election.

Either way, there will be three council seats open this fall, yet only two candidates made the filing deadline for the ballot: Toya Aaron and incumbent William Mier. Aaron previously served on the City Council.

Bliss and Grafstein didn’t offer many specifics as to why they weren’t running again, although Bliss said he wished to spend more time with his family, and emphasized that he will still be involved as a volunteer.

Among his signature achievements on the council was the creation of the Arts Board and the Information Technology Advisory Committee.

The ITAC helped bring public meetings to residents by way of live streams and social media. The board also advised about cybersecurity improvements at City Hall and the implementation of body cameras at the Police Department.

The Arts Board, meanwhile, has overseen a range of projects, from outdoor murals and the bandshell at Civic Center Park, to the ongoing summer concert series and upcoming Trail Tunes.

Bliss has also been involved with the Historical Commission and spearheaded a special projects fund in the city budget that sets aside funds each year for matching grant opportunities.

The mayor pro tem said he feels now is the time to pass the baton to the next generation.

“When I was elected 12 years ago, I was the youngest member of council. Today, I’m still the youngest but there is no one younger than me running for council,” Bliss said. “I feel this election is an incredible opportunity for younger residents to throw their hat in the ring and join council to bring their own fresh, new, exciting ideas — maybe passions we’re not responding to, or ideas we haven’t thought about yet.”

He said those interested can run as a write-in candidate by visiting the city clerk’s office and filling out a single form that indicates they’re willing to serve if enough voters write their name on the ballot. The deadline to run as a write-in candidate is in October, but Bliss recommends people apply as soon as possible to start getting their name out there.

In an email, Grafstein said she is proud of her work over the last eight years, which included unexpected crises like the hexavalent chromium spill and the COVID-19 pandemic. She took a particular point of pride in relocating the Active Adult Center to its new location next to City Hall, part of the largest capital improvement project in city history, taking nearly five years to complete.

“We (also) modernized City Hall and the library, made both more energy efficient, and transformed underutilized space to better meet the needs of today’s residents,” the mayor said.

Grafstein also recounted how as a member of the Planning Commission, she suggested zoning updates that allow for more diverse housing options and make it easier for new businesses to open in Madison Heights — changes she said lay a foundation for future growth.

“Bureaucracy often takes time, so much of the progress and projects the community will see in the coming years will be the result of groundwork that my fellow senior councilmembers and I have put in place,” Grafstein said. “With finance wiz Melissa Marsh as our strong city manager implementing policies supported by the majority of council, now is the right time for fresh ideas.”

While he is unsure whether he will run as a write-in, Soltis said he’s content with what he was able to accomplish in his 12 years on the council. He used his platform to raise awareness for issues such as child abuse and poverty, starting a “diaper bank” of donated children’s supplies for those in need, and pushing the city to establish “no spanking” zones that discourage people from hitting their children on public property. He also called for the installation of a security fence at the Police Department parking lot, which was implemented.

But he said he’s proudest of reestablishing the city’s undercover Special Investigations Unit and crafting a hotel ordinance aimed at cleaning up hotels and motels where drug trafficking, prostitution and human trafficking were taking place.

“We saved lives,” Soltis said.