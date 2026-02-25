Turning Point hosting ‘The Vagina Monologues’

Cast members perform in a previous Turning Point fundraising production of “The Vagina Monologues.”

Photo provided by Turning Point

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published February 25, 2026

MOUNT CLEMENS — On Friday, March 6, Turning Point will host a performance of “The Vagina Monologues” at The Emerald Theatre.

“The reception to ‘The Vagina Monologues’ has been overwhelmingly positive year after year, which is why we continue to bring it back,” Sharman Davenport, Ph.D., president and CEO of Turning Point, said in a press release. “Although the topics covered in the play are raw and real, there are also moments of lightheartedness that entertain the audience while also educating on the realities of domestic and sexual violence.”

It will be the sixth performance of V’s (formerly known as Eve Ensler) 1996 show supported by the nonprofit that empowers survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence and human trafficking. The Vagina Monologues is an episodic play written in response to V’s passion to end gender-based violence. The performance involves Turning Point staff, as well as community members who support Turning Point’s mission, and is based on real-life stories that explore several topics through the perspectives of individuals of different ages, races, sexualities and backgrounds.

General admission tickets for the performance are $40 each; opera boxes with four seats are available for $200; and tables of eight are available for purchase for $280. All proceeds directly benefit Turning Point. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will begin at 7 p.m. This event is for adults aged 18 and older. The Emerald Theatre is located at 31 N. Walnut St. in Mount Clemens. For tickets, call (586) 464-0785 or email Elizabeth at ewilson@turningpointmacomb.org.