Trustees vote on projects, background checks

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published November 11, 2025

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — While a good portion of Nov. 3 Clinton Township Board of Trustees meeting was taken up by a dispute with a resident over a sewer line, general business at the meeting was weighted toward project approvals.

Trustees approved a cost-sharing agreement with the Macomb County Department of Roads to improve the roadside ditches along Romeo Plank Road between the Clinton Township Civic Center’s main entrance and the entrance to the Gene Rama Baseball Field. With the total cost of the project expected to be just about $64,000, Clinton township will pay about $32,000 for the work.

“This is a brand-new grant program the department of roads has put together, so we chose this (stretch of road) because there was a very short turnaround,” Public Services Director Mary Bednar said. “We had about two weeks to turn it around from when they gave it to us to submitting the grant and not understanding the full terms of it as we’re working through this first time, we thought it would be best to be doing it along township frontage. And knowing that this ditch has some problems, we thought it would be appropriate instead of trying to go into neighborhoods and trying to do a (special assessment district) or something to that effect.”

Trustees awarded bids for two water-related projects, first approving a $1.82 million contract to Dearborn-based Eminent Excavating Local, LLC to replace the Nicke Street water main.

“The project consists of the replacement of a 60-year-old 6-inch cast iron water main with a new 8-inch HDPE and PVC water main on the north side of Nicke Street from the dead end that is 200 feet west of Whittaker Street to Gratiot Avenue,” Township Clerk Kim Meltzer said. “The final scope of this work also includes the installation of new water mains on all of the lateral streets for improved system looping.”

Trustees then approved the $227,144 bid from Mount Pleasant-based J. Ranck Electric, Inc. to perform improvements on the Clinton Township Water Booster Pump Station in the 17800 block of 18 Mile Road. Improvements include installing a 600-kW natural gas generator and supporting infrastructure, installing a portable generator docking station, installing electrical connection conduits and removing a 2,000-gallon diesel underground storage tank. J. Ranck Electric was the sole bidder for the project.

E-bike committee

Trustees also unanimously approved the creation of a subcommittee to look into the role of e-bikes and other personal motorized translation equipment in the township.

Brought to the board by Trustee Shannon King, the subcommittee aims to evaluate where and how the equipment is used, what legal and infrastructural considerations exist around them, compare how surrounding communities approach the equipment and make policy recommendations regarding them.

The subcommittee will have 6-7 members including a chair coming from the Parks and Recreation Board’s membership, a Clinton Township Trustee, up to two high school student representatives, two township residents at large and the option of a local educator or school-affiliated staff member. Advisory support for the subcommittee will come from the Clinton Township Police Department, the Department of Public Works and the township’s legal counsel. Applicable stakeholders have until Thursday, Dec. 4 to apply for the board. The final findings of the subcommittee will be presented to the board by October 2027.

Background checks

Trustees also unanimously voted to expand background checks for all applicants for all township boards and committees.

While the board previously approved a rule requiring background checks for all applicants for statutory committees on Aug. 25, confusion surrounding questions about which applicants had to be checked had occurred at subsequent meetings. The blanket background check rule appears to resolve this issue.