Trustees praise township’s first responders

First responders and members of the township’s water and sewer division were recognized by the West Bloomfield Board of Trustees March 23 for their efforts during the March 12 incident at Temple Israel.

Photo provided by Debbie Binder

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published April 6, 2026

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WEST BLOOMFIELD — At the March 23 meeting of the West Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees, local first responders were recognized for their response to the March 12 attack at Temple Israel.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations recently reported that the suspect was inspired by the terrorist organization Hezbollah. The suspect drove a truck filled with explosives, rifles and ammunition into the temple while a preschool class was in session with more than 100 students.

The township’s police officers and firefighters were among the first to respond to the scene, later joined by more than 600 first responders from more than 40 agencies.

When calls came in about a fire at Temple Israel, the township’s Water Department also responded by sending field crews to the three emergency connections that the township has in Commerce Township, where a 40-inch water main break had occurred the week before.

According to Justin Tayor, the township’s water and sewer utilities director, this is because depending on the severity of the fire at Temple Israel, they had to consider shutting down those connections, which would have affected the water supply and water pressure in neighboring Wixom and Commerce Township, possibly impacting their drinking water, as well.

“March 12 was a challenging day,” said Mark Lawry, the township’s deputy fire chief. “(This) is the team that shows up on time, every time … when you dial 911.”

He described his team as professional, knowledgeable and kind.

“I get choked up every time I talk about them,” Lawry said.

About one-third of his team attended the meeting. Emotions were high.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young also spoke proudly of his officers.

“Every part of the department operated at the highest level,” Young said.

Young and Lawry wished to recognize the dispatch and communications teams who were the first to receive the calls. They noted that dispatch are often the unsung heroes in a crisis.

“Dispatch takes the calls that are hard to get, so I really want to thank them,” said Trustee Debbie Binder.

Officials also commended the off-duty officers who were called in March 12.

“We are so proud and grateful for you,” said Trustee Mike Patton.