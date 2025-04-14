Trustees OK DPW addition contract

In board chambers decked in Easter decorations, members of the Macomb Township Board of Trustees listen to comments from township officials during the April 9 meeting.

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published April 14, 2025

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — In board chambers coated with Easter decorations, the Macomb Township Board of Trustees voted on April 9 to award Quadrate Construction a $1.7 million contract to build an addition onto the Department of Public Works’ building.

Nine companies applied for the contract to build out the addition to the DPW’s 51650 Card Road headquarters with Macomb Township-based Quadrate coming in with the lowest bid. The project involves building a 10,557-square-foot addition to the east side of the existing headquarters, including a 9,360-square-foot garage and nearly 1,200-square-foot masonry storage work area.

Quadrate representatives also impressed township officials with the possibility of savings that could be found during construction.

“They also provided some of what’s called ‘value engineering.’ They provided some potential cost saving opportunities for this project such as overhead door adjustments … so there may be some additional cost savings with this project we may see,” DPW Director Kevin Johnson said.

The potential for cost savings on the project means it may be brought down to the original budgeted cost. The full contract cost of $1,785,801 is above the budgeted amount of $1.7 million, though the contract includes a $100,000 contingency fund that was not considered in the budgeted amount.

Broughton Road cost sharing

Trustees approved a cost-sharing agreement with the Macomb County Department of Roads for the extension of Broughton Road between 23 Mile and 24 1/2 Mile roads.

The agreement calls for a 60% township and 40% county split of costs covering tasks related to design including surveying, right-of-way acquisition, sourcing materials and more. Design work and studies on the extension have been underway by the township, a departure from usual county-designed road projects.

“In this case, we are going to be paying OHM (the design firm) directly and then billing the county for their portion of the work,” Macomb Township Land Development Director James Van Tiflin said. “That’s why it’s $0 on the agenda. The township won’t be writing a check to the county. The county will be actually paying us so we can pay OHM.”

The Broughton Road expansion aims to be a boulevard-style road and serve as part of the township’s Town Center concept. This is in contrast to the usual approach to road expansion, as seen recently with Garfield Road.

Van Tiflin said that while the right of way costs were estimated to be $120,000, the actual cost is subject to change once acquisition begins.

24 Mile rezoning

Trustees also approved rezoning parcel No. 08-08-400-007, located along 24 Mile Road west of Cracklewood Golf Course, from agricultural to R-1 residential.

The rezoning brings the parcel in line with the township’s master plan and will allow for the planned development of a site condominium subdivision.