Trustees hire new full-time firefighter

Macomb Township Supervisor Frank Viviano shakes hands with new full-time firefighter Thomas Smith after the township board meeting on Sept. 10.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published September 15, 2025

Advertisement

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The Macomb Township Board of Trustees approved the hiring of a new full-time firefighter at its Sept. 10 meeting.

Thomas Smith, a part-time firefighter since August 2017, was hired to become a full-timer after another firefighter was promoted.

“I’m ecstatic that we’ve hired a full-time firefighter and added you to our staff, so we can continue to move forward with that effort,” Township Clerk Kristi Pozzi said.

Smith’s hiring as a full-time firefighter comes amid concerns about staffing levels at the Macomb Township Fire Department, a concern prompted by an early August fire that left several responding firefighters with injuries. Last month, the board approved opening six full-time firefighter positions for hiring as well as full-time trainer positions.

Some concern for the Fire Department’s readiness came from the board later in the meeting when Trustee Frank Cusumano asked if taking a ladder truck out of service for maintenance would create issues for the department’s response capabilities. Chief Robert Phillips said arrangements were made for mutual aid if a truck was needed during the expected month it will be out of service.

Old Township Hall

Trustees also approved a set of guidelines for renting out the Old Township Hall.

“We’ve had some inquiries over the past couple of years since we moved it,” Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said. “We do have at least one event going to be held there and had some other inquiries about weddings, so we wanted to make sure we addressed all of the policy concerns and make sure the board had approved a rate structure.”

The over-100-year-old hall was relocated to the township municipal complex in June 2023. It has since been restored and upgraded for accessibility, and it hosted the township’s holiday tree-lighting and afterglow celebration last year. Initial plans for the relocated hall included using it as a rentable space for meetings and events. The new policies became effective on Sept. 11.

Among other developments regarding the municipal complex, trustees approved having OHM Advisors perform design work for the Macomb Township Square. Contracted out to OHM for $180,000, the township’s familiarity with the engineering firm from other projects around the municipal complex and the Broughton Road area played a key role in their selection.

“We need to design the square, and we are recommending OHM, who we’ve been working with on Broughton Road,” Planning Director Josh Bocks said. “(OHM) has the feel and aesthetic of what we’re looking for in this area, so we feel it’s logical that they be handed this work.”

The township received a $982,000 placemaking grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation which, along with $400,000 in township funds budgeted for the project, will help pay for a water play fountain, bathroom facilities, pathways and landscaping to go into the square.