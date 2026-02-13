Trustees approve recreation center maintenance

The Macomb Township Board of Trustees approved several maintenance projects for the township’s 20-year-old recreation center at the board’s Feb. 11 meeting.

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published February 13, 2026

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The Feb. 11 Macomb Township Board of Trustees meeting was packed with items relating to the recreation center, with work set to take place from the roof down to the entrances and parking lot.

Beginning from the outside, trustees awarded a roughly $142,700 parking lot repair project to TBD Construction of Zeeland. The project, which is for minor repairs across the parking lot, had nine total bidders.

Moving from the parking lot to the entrance, trustees approved a change order to the center’s west entrance project for $5,850. Being handled by Midstates Recreation, the change order covers redesigning a gable structure.

“After the award, the company that won the bid submitted the drawings to a mechanical engineer who calculated the snow load, which was higher than they expected,” Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said. “The result was the footings had to increase in size from the original quote, and the $5,850 reflects an increase in the size and depth of each of the six footings.”

The gable structure project was initially approved by the board in November 2025.

Finally, trustees awarded the replacement of a rooftop HVAC unit at the recreation center, as well as four units and a boiler at Fire Station No. 3, to Mechanical System Services for around $752,000.

“This particular unit is 22 years old (and) weighs over 10,000 pounds, so you’ll see a significant crane lifting this thing over when the time comes,” said Kevin Johnson, director of the Department of Public Works. “(The unit) services approximately 20,000 square feet of (the recreation center).”

Mechanical System Services had the highest of the three bids submitted for the project but also had the highest score from the bid evaluation team. It is the first of the center’s units up for replacement. In prior years, the compressors on the units have needed replacement along with other parts like motors, valves and outdoor air dampers. Johnson believes the recreation center unit can be replaced by June 30.

“There’s been a lot going on (with the recreation center),” Viviano said. “We just finished moving the dumpsters. The rec center is at that age. It’s 20 (years old) and just had its 20th anniversary as an asset to the township, and now it's starting to show its wear after all those 20 years. So, things are getting changed and improved.”

Sewer cleaning

Trustees also approved amending a 2025 contract with Rogue Industrial Services in order to extend last year’s pricing of sewer inspection and cleaning services into 2026.

The approved $307,530 contract increase — taking the total cost of the contract to $651,780 — includes cleaning and video inspection of over 20 miles of sewer pipe, along with the cleaning of 40 catch basins and two “water quality structures” located at Macomb Corners Park due to requirements from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

