Troy voters to choose council candidates, decide bond

Troy Times | Published October 16, 2025

TROY — In the Troy Times’ coverage area, voters will select candidates for City Council and decide a bond issue Nov. 4. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goal(s) if elected. If a candidate went over the word limit, (…) replaces the rest of the answer. The answers are printed verbatim except where material is omitted due to personal attacks or items we know to be false or that are blatant misrepresentations.

Troy City Council

Seven candidates are running for three positions on the Troy City Council. Each position is a four-year term.

Annalisa Bluhm

Age: 45

Occupation: Vice President, Aptiv

Municipality of residence: Troy

For how long: 10 years

Online campaign information: www.annalisa4Troy.com

Education: MA, Communications, BA, Political Science, BA, Communications - Eastern Michigan University

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: My top priority is safety. Improve EMS wait times. Invest in equipment, training and technology to help first responders keep Troy safe. Transform underutilized office buildings into housing, retail, and parks without compromising greenspace. Grow STEM and Trades jobs. Create a new tech incubator. Balanced, strategic investment in modern infrastructure, parks and trails. Stringent, transparent oversight and management of Bond. Improve services, sustain our AAA rating and keep taxes low while building a stronger Troy.

Ken Brodzinski

Age: 63

Occupation: Retired. Worked 34 years in the IT industry for EDS/GM/HP/HPE/DXC as a Senior Systems Engineer.

Municipality of residence: Troy

For how long: Since 1991 (34 years)

Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/KenB4Troy/

Education: Master of Science in Business Information Technology, Walsh College, Troy, MI; Bachelor of Science in Quantitative Management Science, with a minor in Computer Science, St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: My goals are to listen to the citizens of Troy to understand their priorities and concerns, and to work to implement fiscally responsible solutions. I promise to serve with honesty, integrity, transparency and humility. I will fight for seniors and those with disabilities, and expand senior services. I will support our police, firefighters and first responders. I will work to keep our taxes low, protect our city’s AAA credit rating, and keep our budget balanced.

Rebecca Chamberlain

Age: 48

Occupation: Philanthropy

Municipality of residence: Troy

For how long: 9 years

Online campaign information: https://www.rebecca4troy.com/

Education: As a Marshall Scholar, I earned my Ph.D. from the London School of Economics, Master of Science from the London School of Economics, and MA from University College London. I hold a BA from Wheaton College Massachusetts. I was a visiting scholar at Columbia University.

Previously and currently held elected offices: I have served on Troy City Council since 2020. I am now running for my second four-year term.

Top goals: I’m running for re-election to ensure Troy’s Tomorrow is safe, strong and financially secure. During my 5½ years on Council, I’ve worked hard to listen to my neighbors and collaborate with fellow council members, so together we could make Troy into America’s top-10 best place to live. To safeguard Troy’s excellence, I’ll continue prioritizing our police, fire and EMS. I’ll strengthen our local economy and invest in our parks, library and roads—the future Troy deserves!

David Hamilton

Age: 42

Occupation: Lead Systems Engineer at Slate Auto

Municipality of residence: Troy

For how long: 32 years

Online campaign information: hamilton4troy.com

Education: Graduate of Troy School District (Martell, Smith, and Troy High)- Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor

Previously and currently held elected offices: Troy City Council 2017-present

Top goals: Improving Troy’s public safety, roads, parks, recreation, and library, while continuing to maintain one of the lowest City tax rates in southeast Michigan. Hiring more police officers, after we’ve already increased our sworn officers by 10%, and supporting the 6000 businesses in Troy that makes us an economic powerhouse with over 140,000 jobs.

David Ross Kniffen

Age: 46

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Municipality of residence: City of Troy

For how long: since 2018

Online campaign information: www.TroyToday.com

Education: U of M alumni

Previously and currently held elected offices: No government elected offices, however in my 6th term Golf Troy HOA president here in troy

Top goals: My priority is to work with council to address the ballooning budget while restoring confidence in local government. We need to make Troy the center of the metro area for innovation and new ideas to forge the bright future we were promised when I was growing up here in the city of tomorrow, today. My entire business career has centered around my ability to solve problems, and I intend to do just that.

Sadek Rahman

Age: 58

Occupation: Engineering Manager

Municipality of residence: Troy, MI

For how long: 22 years

Online campaign information: www.electsadekrahman.com

Education: BS Mechanical Engineering (Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology); MS Mechanical Engineering (Texas Tech University); MBA-Finance (Wayne State University)

Previously and currently held elected offices: Previously Appointed to Troy Planning Commission and Troy Zoning Board of Appeals; Currently Appointed to Troy Historic District Commission

Top goals: My first goal is to ensure Troy’s safety by supporting first responders, expanding mental health services and fostering strong community relationships. Second, I will prioritize modernizing infrastructure while being mindful of the budget and long-term plans. Third, I will enhance residents’ quality of life, including advocating for a dedicated senior center. I will also support people-centered development that expands attainable housing, improves walkability, and protects green space.

Ed Ross

Age: 47

Occupation: Troy Firefighter

Municipality of residence: Troy

For how long: 13 years

Online campaign information: Ed4troy.com

Education: De La Salle High School; B.S. Computer Science, Wayne State University; MBA International Management, University of Monaco

Previously and currently held elected offices: No answer given

Top goals: As a Troy firefighter and lifelong community volunteer, I’ve dedicated my life to public service. From pulling hoses to supporting neighbors during emergencies, I know firsthand the importance of public safety. I’m running for City Council to strengthen police, fire, and EMS, and protect Troy’s green spaces. With experience in service and advocacy, I’ll ensure our city values those who serve and keeps Troy a safe, welcoming place for every family.

Troy 2025 Bond Proposal

Shall the City of Troy, Oakland County, Michigan, borrow the principal amount of not to exceed $137,000,000 and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds for all or a portion of that amount in one or more series payable over not to exceed 20 years from the date of issue of each series for the purpose of defraying the cost of City improvements, including without limitation acquiring, constructing, installing, furnishing and equipping a new public library; acquiring, constructing and installing road improvements in the City; acquiring, constructing, renovating, installing and equipping improvements to parks and recreation facilities in the City, including but not limited to the Troy Community Center, the Troy Farm, additional Troy Recreation parks, trails, athletic courts, and other facilities; and acquiring, constructing and installing equipment for City public safety services, including but not limited to fire apparatus equipment, police body cameras, and other public safety technology upgrades and equipment, as well as all other work, equipment, and appurtenances necessary or incidental to these improvements?

The estimated millage that will be levied to pay the proposed bonds in the first year that the levy is authorized is 1.1327 mills ($1.1327 per $1,000 of taxable value of real and tangible personal property in the City of Troy); and the estimated simple average annual millage that will be required to retire the bonds is 1.1329 mills ($1.1329 per $1,000 of taxable value of real and tangible personal property in the City of Troy).