Troy School District names its ‘Teacher of the Year’ recipients

Nancy Haboush is surprised with the news that she was selected as a Troy School District “Teacher of the Year.” Haboush is a reading specialist at Leonard Elementary School.

Photo by Donna Dalziel

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published March 6, 2025

Jamie Glab, who teaches the sixth-eighth grade self-contained special education classroom at Smith Middle School, poses with her students and colleagues after being named Middle School Teacher of the Year by the Troy School District. Photo provided by the Troy School District

Troy School District preschool teacher Stephanie Everett and her family pose with a $500 check from the Troy Foundation of Educational Excellence. Everett was recognized as the Preschool Teacher of the Year by the Troy School District. Photo provided by the Troy School District

Athens High School media specialist Staci Vought was recognized as the Troy School District High School Teacher of the Year and Overall District Teacher of the Year. Photo provided by the Troy School District

TROY — Leonard Elementary School reading specialist Nancy Haboush was one of four Troy School District (TSD) teachers selected as “Teacher of the Year” within the district.

Haboush is the Elementary School recipient of the award. She has been an elementary educator for over 30 years.

Haboush has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, as well as a master’s degree in administrative leadership and literacy. She has completed hundreds of graduate hours in literacy instruction.

Haboush also collaborates with teachers and parents to further aid in supporting the needs of teachers and students.

“One of the most impressive qualities of Mrs. Haboush is her ability to connect with each student on an individual level,” Prachiti Bhargava, a Leonard Elementary School parent, said in a press release.

She was nominated by fellow teacher Lisa Carruthers, who noted that Haboush has dedicated 35 years to TSD through her work as a teacher and leader. Carruthers also recognized Haboush for her devotion to her family.

“While her literacy specialist caseload is full, as head teacher, she is actively involved in the overall success of all of our students, which demonstrates the breadth of her impact,” Carruthers stated in her nomination letter. “Nancy’s depth of knowledge around literacy and ability to communicate, teach, guide, coach, and grow others’ knowledge base is remarkable. As you can see, Nancy Haboush is the utility player you want on your team, the ‘go-to’ gal that everyone seeks out … literally … for everything, our MVP.”

On Feb. 26, Haboush was surprised with the honor by Troy Superintendent Richard Machesky, members of the TSD reading department, other TSD officials, and her family. Haboush received multiple flower bouquets from her peers and a $500 check that was presented to her by Troy Foundation For Educational Excellence President David Bosman.

“She has been someone who has influenced hundreds and hundreds and hundreds and thousands of students across our school district, just like you,” Machesky said. “With her love and passion for reading, she’s not only helped you, she’s helped your teachers. She’s helped teachers from across our school district.”

Haboush said she was blessed to have chosen a career that supports and grows teachers and students.

“Whether it be a student or another classroom teacher, they come to me with their unique stories that include their individual strengths and areas of growth,” Haboush said in a press release. “It is my greatest honor to be but a small part of their learning journey. I am so fortunate to work in a school district that values students first and surrounds me with quality families and educators and the continuous learning that allows me to learn and grow every year. Troy is a lighthouse district for a reason. We are about so much more than a test score. We believe in each child’s life journey.”

The district also recognized other teachers.

Staci Vought, a media specialist at Athens High School, was named as the High School Teacher of the Year and the Overall District Teacher of the Year.

Jamie Glab, who teaches the sixth-eighth grade self-contained special education classroom at Smith Middle School, was selected as the Middle School Teacher of the Year. She has a 17-year tenure in the Troy School District and earned a bachelor’s degree in special education from Eastern Michigan University, a master’s degree in counseling from Oakland University, and an additional endorsement in English as a second language from Wayne State University.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be selected as the Troy School District Middle School Teacher of the Year,” Glab said in a press release. “I am so grateful to those who put in the effort to nominate me for this award. Their support means the world to me. I am so lucky to spend my days with my students, who inspire me to be a better teacher every day. Their curiosity, enthusiasm, and resilience make my job incredibly fulfilling.”

Stephanie Everett, a Troy School District preschool teacher, was named Preschool Teacher of the Year.

This is Everett’s 15th year teaching and her seventh year in Troy. She earned her undergraduate degree from Eastern Michigan University and her master’s degree from Oakland University.

“I truly could not have won this award without my team at the preschool. They make me want to be a better teacher daily,” Everett said in a press release. “I love teaching and watching the kids grow!”

For more information, visit troy.k12.mi.us.