Troy receives high rankings for livability

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 27, 2025

TROY — The city of Troy has received high praise for its quality of life and habitability for residents from both livability.com and the U.S. News & World Report.

Troy was included on the livability.com ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’ list for 2025. According to the website, “Livability commissions data on thousands of U.S. cities. And then we sort through that data so you don’t have to. We partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to curate our Top 100 Best Places To Live in the U.S. based on nearly 100 data points and an algorithm that takes into account measures of a city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health.”

Troy received a 829 for Quality of Life LivScore with high accolades for health, safety and education.

“The blend of our quality of public amenities and services, and our quality of life, an award-winning Troy School District and private sector often elevates Troy to a level that gets national recognition,” Mayor Ethan Baker said during the State of the City Address on May 7.

Troy was also ranked number 10 for the U.S. News & World Report’s ‘2025-2026 Best Places to Live’ out of 250 selected cities.

“Troy has held strong to its reputation as one of the best places to live, work, learn, play and raise a family because of our excellent quality of life, which is a result of hard work, planning, sacriﬁce and strong leadership,” Mayor Baker said in a press release. “Now the entire country will know what we have known all along. We are so very proud of this recognition from U.S. News & World Report. Troy will continue to be an involved community planning for the future and welcome everyone to come find out just what makes Troy one of the best!”

U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting and analysis and consumer advice on USNews.com each month. This year’s Best Places to Live list expanded to evaluate more than 850 of the country’s top cities based on how well they meet consumers’ living expectations with measures including value, job market, desirability and quality of life. These rankings were based on the information gathered from a public survey of thousands of individuals throughout the U.S. as well as data from U.S. News’ internal resources, Applied Geographic Solutions and U.S. government agencies including the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Census Bureau, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Choosing a place to live is a life-changing decision for many people,” Erika Giovanetti, a consumer lending analyst with U.S. News & World Report, said in a press release. “The 2025-2026 Best Places to Live rankings expanded this year to identify cities of all sizes that are most likely to meet the wants and needs of those considering where to call home next.”

For more information, visit livability.com or usnews.com.