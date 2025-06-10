Troy Police Department provides information on distracted driving

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 10, 2025

TROY — Following National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April, the Troy Police Department has provided more information on the safety risks and the department’s protocols associated with distracted driving.

Towards the end of April, law enforcement agencies in the metro Detroit area took part in Operation Ghost Rider, a safety-driven initiative aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities caused by distracted driving. Launched in 2017, Operation Ghost Rider uses unmarked vehicles staffed with law enforcement officers who spot distracted drivers and alert nearby marked units to make traffic stops. The campaign is led by the National Transportation Safety Organization (NTSO) — formerly the Transportation Improvement Association — and funded by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP).

“Every time a driver chooses to look at their phone or engage in any distraction, they’re putting lives at risk,” Jim Santilli, CEO of NTSO, stated in a press release. “In 2023 alone, 40,091 people were killed and an estimated 2.44 million injured in traffic crashes across the U.S. It’s time we all commit to making traffic safety a priority again, and that includes bringing back highly visible enforcement.”

According to the NTSO, Michigan saw 15,136 distracted driving crashes in 2023, which led to 59 deaths and 5,889 injuries. Over a third of these crashes happened at intersections and nearly 20% involved a lane departure. The five counties with the highest number of distracted driving crashes were Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Kent and Washtenaw. Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation highlights the risk: drivers using a handheld device are four times more likely to be involved in an injury-causing crash and texting increases crash risk by 23 times.

“Studies reveal that sending or reading a text diverts your eyes from the road for approximately 4.6 of every 6 seconds,” Santilli stated in a press release. “At 55 miles per hour, that’s equivalent to driving the entire length of a football field while blindfolded.”

In 2023, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a package of bills that made it illegal to hold or manually use a cellphone or other mobile electronic devices while operating a vehicle on Michigan roads. This includes situations where a vehicle is stopped at a light or in traffic, but does not apply when the vehicle is legally parked. Penalties for violations include: a $100 fine and/or 16 hours of community service for a first offense; a $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service for second or subsequent violations; and a mandatory driving improvement course for three violations within a three-year period. Additionally, fines are doubled if a traffic crash occurs and the at-fault driver was found to be holding or manually using a mobile device while operating the vehicle.

During National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the Troy Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) collaborated with the Auburn Hills Police Department, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police in multiple targeted enforcement efforts.

“Distracted driving remains a persistent issue on our roadways, even with the increasing availability of advanced in-vehicle technologies designed to minimize manual device use,” TPD Traffic Safety Sergeant Brian Warzecha stated in an email. “Despite features such as voice-to-text, hands-free calling, and integrated GPS systems, many drivers continue to hold and manipulate their phones while operating a vehicle. The most common behaviors we observe include making phone calls, entering GPS destinations, or otherwise handling the device, all tasks that could be completed through hands-free alternatives.”

A total of 78 citations specifically for distracted driving were issued by Troy officers and, during that same time frame, there were 20 arrests made for drunk driving.

“While both behaviors are dangerous and preventable, these figures highlight the growing prevalence of distracted driving violations compared to impaired driving, at least in terms of observed enforcement,” Warzecha stated in an email. “When comparing distracted driving to driving under the influence within the Troy area, the drunk driving cases are typically easier to document due to standardized testing procedures and clear legal thresholds. Distracted driving, on the other hand, requires direct observation by officers. As we continue our education and enforcement efforts, our goal is to encourage drivers to fully utilize the hands-free technology already present in most modern vehicles and to understand the serious safety risks associated with distracted driving. Public awareness, combined with consistent enforcement, remains key to improving roadway safety.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov/departments/police/index.php.