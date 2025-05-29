Troy Nature Society elects new board members

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published May 29, 2025

TROY — Kathryn Ahlbrand and Sandra Burgess were elected to serve a 3-year term on the Troy Nature Society’s (TNS) Board of Directors during its annual membership meeting, which fell on April 24 this year.

Troy Nature Society is a nonprofit organization that manages the programs and activities of the Stage Nature Center, which is located at 6685 Coolidge Highway. The nature center provides opportunities for attendees to learn about nature and wildlife through the various programs and events it provides. Some examples include play areas, animal and insect preservation areas, gardens and hiking trails.

Ahlbrand is an associate attorney with Varnum, LLP. She has a background in tax and financial matters, with experience in both accounting and law firm environments. She serves on a council for the State Bar of Michigan. Ahlbrand has worked with many types of entities during her practice, including nonprofits.

According to a press release from the Troy Nature Society, she grew up in Bloomfield Hills and remembers her school field trips to the nature center with great fondness. Her family loves to spend the weekend out walking at the Stage Nature Center.

“I think when you’re young, you form lasting memories on field trips,” Ahlbrand said. “I want to be a part of preserving that experience.”

Burgess is the proprietor of Burgess Strategic Marketing. The firm offers strategic planning, marketing consulting and editorial services. She founded the firm, then called Burgess Editorial Services, in 1986. Ten years later, it expanded into Burgess Strategic Marketing Services. It’s based in Troy, a city she has resided in for more than 50 years. Her background includes work in marketing, public relations, corporate communications and journalism.

“Stage Nature Center has so much to offer,” Burgess said. “Their programming is quite diverse.”

Current members on the TNS Board Officers include President Scott Hunter, Vice President Donovan Miller and Treasurer Cathy McNamara. The TNS Board of Directors includes Nicole Betzler, Theresa Brooks, Matthew Burrell, Grace Goetting Gross, Marilyn Opdyke, Fran Stage and Student Board Representative Srinidhi Nagadi.

For more information, visit troynaturesociety.org.