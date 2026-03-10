Troy Martial Arts: Where Confidence Grows

In-Focus Advertorial | Published March 10, 2026

Tammy Trudeau Photo provided

TROY — At Troy Martial Arts, Mark and Tammy Trudeau said their students are learning far more than how to block, spar or earn their next belt. They’re building soft skills such as confidence, self-control, focus and perseverance—traits families hope will carry into school, work and everyday life.

“We find that 95 percent of parents who bring their kids here aren’t necessarily looking for martial arts,” Mark said. “They’re looking for soft skills.”

An Olympic-affiliated World Taekwondo school, Troy Martial Arts has served Southeast Michigan for nearly five decades. Tammy, a black belt who owns the school and leads instruction, and Mark, the studio’s business manager, said the program blends taekwondo technique, self-defense and competition with lessons in respect, integrity, leadership and discipline for children, teens and adults.

Classes balance group learning with individual attention. Tammy said sessions often begin with group instruction and warmups before students separate by level, allowing instructors and assistants to provide “more hands-on instruction to each student.”

That approach can be especially helpful for beginners. “I never pull a child out onto the floor until they’re ready,” Tammy said. She meets nervous children at their level, often kneeling beside them, speaking gently and helping them feel comfortable before joining class.

Adults are offered the same flexibility. “You can come into our dojang and work at your own level,” Tammy said. “We will slowly, safely get you into the shape you want to get into.”

The school places a strong emphasis on instructor preparation and safety. Mark said staff members undergo background checks and training in first aid, CPR and use of an automated external defibrillator, or AED. “I always want to be fully aware of who’s making direct contact with our students,” Mark said.

Tammy recalled two sisters who began as painfully shy 5- and 6-year-olds and held hands “for reassurance” every time they walked in. Today, she said, they are black belt assistants and state and national sparring champions.

To help families decide whether the school is the right fit, Troy Martial Arts is offering a four-week trial for $29 with a free uniform and unlimited classes. Call (248) 828-4360 today, go to troymartialarts.net or visit the studio at 1881 South Blvd. W. in Troy.