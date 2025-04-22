Troy Cleanup Walk encourages community involvement

Troy residents Arya Imran, left, and Warda Zehra help clean up around Jeanne M. Stine Community Park during The Cleanup Club’s Troy Cleanup Walk on April 17.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published April 22, 2025

Sumayya Elbthy, 5, of Troy, assists in picking up trash. Photo by Erin Sanchez

TROY — Community members came out to Jeanne M. Stine Community Park to help pick up trash for The Cleanup Club’s Troy Cleanup Walk April 17.

The Cleanup Club is a Michigan-based nonprofit founded by environmental advocate and artist Hannah Tizedes. The nonprofit advocates for protecting communities and the Great Lakes from plastic pollution while having fun through different cleanup events and environmental activities. Tizedes’ group has been a part of a lot of events around the southeast Michigan area as well as other parts of Michigan, including Sleeping Bear Dunes.

“I’ve been doing cleanup events and art with plastic pollution for years,” Tizedes said. “We usually see 50 to 60 people and our numbers keep growing.”

On April 17, The Cleanup Club worked with the Troy Public Library and 86 Plastic to help facilitate the cleanup event around the Rink at Jeanne M. Stine Community Park.

“I went to one of Hannah’s events two summers ago and I (have gone) to every cleanup event ever since,” Claire Mahler, the owner of 86 Plastic, said.

Attendees were provided with gloves, vests, trash bags and other cleanup materials from the various trail areas.

During the event, the Troy Public Library Bookmobile was available from 6-6:30 p.m. and after 7:15 p.m., attendees could return to the meeting spot at the Rink for cocoa.

“Picking up trash helps people make the connection that what we throw away doesn’t go away,” Mahler said. “We’ll try to walk around, getting the most impact around the tree lines, the fence line and the businesses on Big Beaver Road.”

The Cleanup Club is scheduled to have other cleanup events throughout the year in other parts of Michigan. 86 Plastic, located at 5075 Livernois Road, has a plant swap event scheduled from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. April 26.

For more information, visit thecleanupclub.org or 86plasticco.com.