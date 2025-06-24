Troy City Council weighs plan for new library building

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 24, 2025

TROY — During a meeting of the Troy City Council June 9, plans for a new library building were presented by Peter Bolek, the president and director of design at HBM Architects, LLC.

The current library building officially opened at 510 W. Big Beaver Road in 1971. Its website notes that no major improvements have been made there since the 1980s.

ReThinking Libraries was hired in 2023 to assess the library and suggest improvements for the next five years. After receiving more than 2,700 responses from library staff and members of the public, the consensus was that people would like to see more space for collections and recreational programs.

Options for improvements were explained by Robert Cullen, a representative from ReThinking Libraries, at a council meeting in June 2024. The options included:

• Improving the building with no expansions, costing around $10-$19 million.

• Fully renovating and expanding the existing building from 50,000 square feet to around 60,000-75,000 square feet, costing $20-$35 million.

• Building a completely new and expanded building, potentially around 90,000 square feet, estimated between $29-$39 million for a new building in the municipal complex, and between $33-$43 million for a building outside of the municipal complex.

Residents and officials appeared to prefer a new building in the complex.

At a council meeting in January 2025, council members unanimously agreed to award HBM Architects the contract for a new library design and cost analysis.

The amount for the contract was $280,000, plus a 15% contingency of $42,000 for an estimated total cost of $322,000.

At a special meeting April 28, Bolek and others with HBM Architects presented early plans for the building. His official presentation was at the meeting June 9.

The plans include a three-story building spanning 90,000 square feet. It would be located closer to the Troy Community Center on Civic Center Drive.

The design features two entrance points, along with large windows and a wood and steel palette exterior like the pavilion at Jeanne M. Stine Community Park.

“The design philosophy (is) a building that’s very transparent, very open, and has an honest sense of materiality,” Bolek said. “These three components will really make for a very functional, flexible and safe building for your community.”

Also included were designs for pedestrian connectors across the nearby wetlands. The plan also noted that stormwater issues will need to be addressed to avoid flooding.

The plan also outlined a cafe area, spaces for the children’s collection and the adult collection, a teen center, indoor and outdoor activity spaces, large and small meeting spaces, staff rooms, study rooms, computer labs, and additional space for the Friends of the Troy Public Library.

Bolek said he feels the proposal is a great fit for Troy.

“Every time we get engaged with communities … for these types of projects, it is an overwhelming success,” Bolek said.

The total project cost is estimated at nearly $75.9 million. The city would first need to consider funding options, including a potential bond proposal.

Emily Dumas, the library director, said via email that a bond proposal would be necessary during the general election Nov. 5.

“If passed by voters, we would move into the schematic design phase from December through March 2026,” she said. “Design development would begin in April 2026 and run through July 2026. Construction documents and bidding would happen from August 2026 to March 2027, and the possible construction start would be April 2027.”

The council plans to further discuss the matter at a special meeting June 30.

“After seeing the renderings of a potential new Troy Public Library … I walked away eager about our city’s future,” said Mayor Ethan Baker, in an email. “The Troy Public Library has long needed a new home, and the most recent information for this potential project is a reflection of not only our needs, but also what our community deserves.

“The community must keep in mind, though, that the presentation was just information on what could be, as no final decision has been made,” the mayor continued. “The City Council is also exploring how additional investment in public safety, roads and parks and recreation amenities could shape the future of our community. The additional investment into these key quality of life pillars would come from a capital bond proposal that Council still has to put on the ballot, and then voters would need to approve.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov or troypl.org.