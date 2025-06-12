Troy Chamber app promotes connecting with local businesses

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 12, 2025

Troy Chamber of Commerce’s app provides opportunities for discovering new businesses as well as information on events and discounts with Chamber members. Photo provided by the Troy Chamber of Commerce

Advertisement

TROY — The Troy Chamber of Commerce’s new app provides more opportunities for community members to connect with Troy businesses for information on deals and events.

Troy Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization, founded in 1959, that aims to provide different opportunities for their members to further grow their businesses. With over 700 members, the chamber provides a wide range of networking chances, discounts and promotion resources for the businesses they work with.

The chamber had been considering creating an app for several years though recently, with Jay Adams from The Gold Innovision Team joining the chamber in 2024, it decided this would be a good time to get the app rolling.

“The app took about 6 months to perfect before we launched,” Tara Tomcsik-Husak, Troy Chamber of Commerce President/CEO, stated in an email. “We also could not have done it without the support of DTE who helped sponsor the app to come to fruition.”

The app provides information on local chamber member businesses; registration for events throughout the city of Troy; and discounts for local restaurants, hotels and business services.

“Currently, we are around 200 users, but that number grows daily,” Tomcsik-Husak stated in an email. “We have seen many users take advantage of some of the member discounts like taking 15% off your bill at Firebird Tavern or the 10% off discount at Fresh and Pressed Juice.”

The app is available in the Apple and Android app stores. It does not require users to be a chamber member to download and use the app.

“It’s an exciting time for our Troy Community. The Troy Chamber app is more than just a platform for discounts — it’s a bridge that connects residents with the heartbeat of our local economy,” Mayor Ethan Baker stated in an email. “By making it easier to discover, support, and engage with hometown businesses, this app will build a stronger, more vibrant community for everyone.”

For more information, visit troychamber.com.