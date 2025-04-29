Trinity Lutheran Church to close after nearly 100 years

This photo shows Trinity Lutheran Church, which has been in Warren for almost 100 years. The church’s final service will be June 8.

Photo by Nick Powers

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published April 29, 2025

Russ Pouliot, left, and Doris August both joined Trinity Lutheran Church in 1984. The two posed for a picture near the church’s entrance. Trinity will hold its last service June 8. Photo by Nick Powers

WARREN — After nearly a century in the community, Trinity Lutheran Church will soon cease operations.

However, its building could still be used to carry out its core mission.

“The people here have a heart for the community and want to share the love of Jesus,” Trinity Lutheran Church member Doris August said. “But, because of the different circumstances, we’re hoping these other organizations can continue to use the building to continue to shine Christ’s love to our neighbors and our brothers.”

August has been in the church’s congregation since 1984. She originally taught at the church’s school and stayed with the church after it closed.

“I taught here for four years and just never left,” she said. “I felt like there was a reason God wanted me here…I always felt like the people in this area need Jesus and we’ve got to keep this place going.”

The church’s current congregation has dwindled to 15-20 members, none younger than 60 years old. A handful of members are older than 90. The church had an uptick in attendance during Easter, drawing in about 40 attendees. The church’s last full-time pastor, the Rev. Ryan D. Reese, moved to a church in Illinois in 2024.

“My thoughts and prayers remain with you all in this time,” Reese said in a Facebook comment to a post announcing the closure. “May you have the most blessed of Easter and Pentecost as you begin a new chapter.”

In the winter, for the last three years, the nonprofit WAVE Project has run a warming center out of the building.

“It has helped up to 100 people a night, who would’ve been outside in the snow if we did not have the emergency warming center,” August said. “A lot of the shelters in the area said, ‘We’re full, we’re full.’ You just have to have the people off the street.”

For the last year, a Baptist minister, the Rev. Robert Lodge, has held services at the church. The Lutherans had the 10 a.m. spot and the Baptists followed at noon. Lodge’s church is called People’s Fresh Start, which used to be in Detroit.

“Pastor Lodge brought a lot of energy,” August said.

Additionally, Detroit’s Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church held its Camp Restore program at the building during the summer.

“We’ve tried to use the building as best we can,” said Russ Pouliot, who also joined the church in 1984.

Pouliot attributes the dwindling congregation to demographic changes in the area. He said the church’s membership numbered about 1,000 in its heyday during the 1960s. By 1995, attendance was over 200. Pouliot said the members have fanned out further from Detroit over the years.

“Where are those members? Well, if you go down this road (Van Dyke), down to 20 Mile Road, there’s a church called Trinity (Lutheran) Utica (Church & School). That’s probably got 3,500 members,” Pouliot said.

Trinity Lutheran has been in Warren since 1928, according to a history of the church made during its 50th anniversary. The church was fully organized as Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Congregation and its constitution was signed by J. Frank Werner, Louis Schauer, Herman Sees and John Englehardt. Prior to the church being built, services were held in a community hall on Nine Mile Road. In October of 1928, the church purchased the plot of land near the intersection of Automobile Boulevard and Chapp Avenue. The following February, a church was erected on the land. The church started hosting a school in its basement in 1934. It expanded in 1938, offering instruction for grades one through eight. A new church building broke ground in 1957. A preschool was added in 1981.

In 1967, the church broke ground on an above-ground wing for its school. The school closed in 1990, sending students to the now closed-Peace Lutheran Church in Warren. Its preschool continued until 2004.

Martin Wuggazer was the first reverend at the church with a tenure from 1927-1948. Then came the Rev. Harold J. Maleske from 1948-1955, the Rev. Wilton H. Flugge from 1955 to 1987, the Rev. Douglas C. Breite 1988-1995, the Rev. Paul C. Monsoon 1997-2005 and Reese from 2006-2024.

For the last year, the Rev. Lewis Stier has been the church’s pastor on a part-time basis. He was previously a pastor at Trinity Utica and worked as a full-time pastor for 22 years.

“We hired him part-time to help us figure out what to do,” August said.

The church will have services on May 4 and May 18. The church’s final service will be June 8. After the May 4 service, a complimentary catered dinner will be available for attendees. To reserve a spot for the dinner, text Don August at (586) 601-8040 or email donaugust4@gmail.com.