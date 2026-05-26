Trash collection rate goes up

A Priority Waste truck drives through a Mount Clemens neighborhood on May 22. City commissioners raised the residential refuse collection fee from $181 to $183 at the commission’s May 18 meeting. The rate is expected to go up to $185 in 2027.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published May 26, 2026

MOUNT CLEMENS — City commissioners approved an increase to the residential trash collection rate at the commission’s May 18 meeting.

Passed unanimously with six votes (Commissioner Roxanne Brown was absent), the move ups the residential refuse collection rate in Mount Clemens from $181 per residential unit to $183 per residential unit. The increase is the first since 2023.

“The proposed increase is primarily attributable to the annual contractual increase associated with the city’s refuse hauling agreement with Priority Waste,” said City Manager Gregg Shipman. “Additional contractual service expenditures associated with administering the program have also increased slightly. The proposed adjustment is intended to ensure the continued financial sustainability of the program while maintaining reliable refuse collection services for city residents.”

Commissioner Erik Rick asked if Mount Clemens has been affected by Priority Waste’s service issues, seen in surrounding communities like Clinton and Macomb townships. Shipman said that aside from the initial issues when Priority first took on the contract, the waste hauler reported having issues over the past month due to vehicles breaking down.

The rate increase will be in effect starting with this year’s summer tax bill, due Tuesday, Sept. 15. Shipman said the rate would go up to $185 in 2027 due to the city’s contract with Priority Waste. The contract is set to expire in June 2028.

Cryptocurrency charges

Commissioners unanimously approved new registration fees for cryptocurrency ATMs located in the city.

Under the ordinance passed in March regulating the machines, virtual currency machine operators are required to obtain an annual business license for the machines. Commissioners approved the license fees for the machines to be $300 for the machine owner and $125 for each machine.

The fees were increased from the initially proposed rates (a $150 fee per owner and a $50 fee per machine) to be more in line with Harper Woods’ fee level, as well as to be in line with the commission’s desires regarding the machines.

“My concern is we really don’t want these things in the city,” said Mayor Laura Kropp. “They seem to be kind of a scam-type of thing … We keep hearing so many negative things about these machines, about how they’re being used to manipulate people who don’t understand what virtual currency even is.”

Discussion was had over the terminology of the ordinance and how the word “owner” could lead to issues about who the fees are served to, as well as the issue of enforcement for nonpayment.

“What is the enforcement mechanism should somebody not pay,” Rick asked. “Do we just call the police and they yank it out of there? I don’t know exactly what the process would be.”

Commissioners decided to go ahead with the fines as written and, if they proved to be unenforceable, amend the ordinance later to make the fines enforceable.

There are three virtual currency machines in Mount Clemens.

Impound ordinance amendment

Commissioners unanimously approved decreasing the number of unpaid parking tickets required before a car can be impounded or immobilized.

With an amendment to 20.215 Section 15 of the city code, commissioners lowered the enforcement number from six tickets to four. After the fourth ticket is issued, people have 10 days to pay off their tickets before their car can be impounded. Those whose cars are impounded will have to pay parking fines and any towing expenses.

Call Staff Writer Dean Vaglia at (586) 498-1043.