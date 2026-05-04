Township board hears from residents, awards sidewalk repairs

The Macomb Township Board of Trustees listens to a resident speak about sidewalk repairs at the board’s April 22 meeting.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published May 4, 2026

Advertisement

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Another round of sidewalk inspections led to several questions from residents at the April 22 Macomb Township Board of Trustees meeting.

With the 2026 sidewalk maintenance program focusing on the area surrounding Dakota High School (sidewalks were inspected in the area north of Hall Road, east of

Romeo Plank Road, south of 22 Mile Road and west of Card Road), inspectors from engineering firm Anderson, Eckstein and Westrick, Inc. found nearly $701,000 worth of sidewalk maintenance to be done. Trustees would award the contract to repair those sidewalks, or at least sidewalks property owners chose not to repair themselves, to Luigi Ferdinandi & Son Cement of Roseville.

Residents and property owners were informed of the inspections, along with the costs of their sidewalk repairs and the date of the April 22 sidewalk public hearing. A total of three people spoke at the meeting — two during the first public comment period and one during the sidewalk program public hearing — about the details of the letters they received.

Property owners are required to pay for sidewalk repairs either through handling the work themselves (such as hiring a contractor) or paying for the township to do the work through a contractor. Property owners have until Oct. 31, 2027, to make the repairs before the cost is added to the property’s winter tax roll.

Go to macomb-mi.gov/737/Sidewalk-Replacement-Program for more information.

“If there is a concern … (property owners can) email sidewalks@macomb-mi.gov or they can reach out to AEW and they would be able to talk to their department, and they can help explain how the costs were determined and how it came to be,” said Kevin Johnson, Macomb Township DPW director. “If (AEW) can’t answer the question, then it will come to our department and then we would be able to further explain or answer those questions.”

Town Square contracts

Following up on the splashpad contract from the prior meeting, trustees approved over $2 million in contracts for the construction of the Town Square Park, which will be located outside of the Township Hall.

First of the contracts approved was to Anglin Civil, LLC of Livonia to build the park. The contract was awarded at $1.93 million, based on Anglin Civil’s $1.75 million quote and a 10% contingency per engineering firm OHM Advisors’ recommendation.

“I was part of the interview process with Anglin. They seem like a great, qualified firm, but I was particularly enthused that they think they can start in a couple weeks and are optimistic they can wrap up by the end of this year,” said Macomb Township Treasurer Leon Drolet. “I’m hopeful that at this time next year, kids can be able to run through the fountain out front and enjoy a new amenity.”

Trustees then awarded OHM the contract to perform the engineering and administrative work required to construct the park at a not-to-exceed cost of $252,000.

A $982,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is helping to fund the project.

‘House party’ ordinance

Trustees also approved amendments to chapter 12 of the Macomb Township code of ordinances. Changes include renaming the section “Offenses Against Underage Persons” and adding language to punish residents ages 21 years and older for either facilitating or failing to prevent younger residents from using alcohol and/or drugs during a gathering at the responsible of-age resident’s home.

Dubbed a “house party ordinance” by Planning Director Josh Bocks in the agenda item’s memo, the ordinance was brought about to bring Macomb Township’s code of ordinances in line with other codes enforced by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Religious observances are exempt from the ordinance.