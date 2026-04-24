Macomb Foundation names ATHENA Award nominees

ATHENA Award nominees pose for a photo.

Photo provided by Macomb County Chamber

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published April 24, 2026

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MACOMB COUNTY — The Macomb Foundation, an affiliate of the Macomb County Chamber, has announced 17 nominees for its annual ATHENA Leadership Award®, presented annually to an exemplary leader who has achieved excellence in their profession, served the community in a meaningful way and actively assisted women in achieving their full leadership potential.

Set to be honored at the award ceremony on Thursday, April 30 at the Andiamo Banquet Center in Warren, the nominees are:

• Janelle Arbuckle-Michael, associate director, Talent Development and Programming, PK-12 Initiatives, Michigan Central

• Faye Baker, CEO, Baker & Associates Realty Group and president of the Empowerment & Development Housing Resource Center

• Suzette D’Andrea, development director, Macomb County Habitat for Humanity

• Melvenna Fant-Jones, founder and executive director, Women Healing Eternally & Transforming (WHEAT)

• Dana Freers, attorney at Law, Freers, Freers, and Freers

• Karen Gharbie, assistant township supervisor, Charter Township of Chesterfield

• Hon. Tanya Grillo, circuit court judge, Macomb County Circuit Court

• Sharon Hannawa, program manager, Chaldean Community Foundation

• Jill Harris, executive director, Women of Tomorrow Mentor & Scholarship Program

• Leslie Hocker, president/co-founder, Michigan Notary Association (MINA) The Notary Shop

• Mariell Lehman, owner, Lehman Law Firm, PLLC

• Toni A. Lett, founder/executive director, Life Purpose Development

• Paula Macpherson, executive director, Velocity

• Melody Magee, founder and chief talent officer, Career Focus Consulting Services and vice president/Warren City Council member

• Amanda Ninneman, Michigan operations & event manager, Rafih Auto Group and director of operations, Hyperion Managed IT Services

• Jacqueline Owens, interim vice president of bus operations, SMART

• Amy Persyn, chief marketing officer, First State Bank

The ATHENA Award ceremony is open to the public. The event will include an awards ceremony, a luncheon and a raffle. Award-winning reporter Heather Catallo of WXYZ-TV Channel 7 will serve as the event emcee.

More information about the ATHENA Award can be found at mccbiz.macombcountychamber.com/events.