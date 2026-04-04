Tomaszewski chosen as 2025 Firefighter of the Year

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published April 4, 2026

Harrison Township Fire Chief Dave Bostater presents the Firefighter of the Year award to engineer Mac Tomaszewski at the Harrison Township Board of Trustees meeting on March 23. Photo by Alyssa Ochss

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HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The 2025 Harrison Township Firefighter of the Year award went to Engineer Mac Tomaszewski, an award he says came as a shock.

Tomaszewski received the award at the Harrison Township Board of Trustees meeting on March 23 in front of friends, family and his peers.

He has worked at the Harrison Township Fire Department since 2018, starting off as a probationary fireman and working his way up to his current position.

Harrison Township Fire Chief Dave Bostater said at the meeting Tomaszewski has strong moral values, that he’s dedicated, that he’s a team player, dependable and professional, and that he leads by example and doesn’t mince words.

“He’s really becoming a leader within Harrison Township Fire Department through his character, competence and commitment to Harrison Township Fire Department and this community that we serve,” Bostater said at the meeting.

He said Tomaszewski’s personal and professional development has been inspiring for everyone.

Bostater said Tomaszewski takes his role as an engineer very seriously and that he is the leader of the department’s rapid intervention team.

He said battalion chiefs take notes throughout the year about the individuals who have stood out. In early January, the chiefs submit their nominations along with a synopsis of why they chose them. Bostater receives the nominations, and he makes the decision.

There are three platoons within the Harrison Township Fire Department, and the department has been recognizing the Firefighter of the Year since 1988.

For 2025, they nominated Tomaszewski, engineer Bruce Weisgerber, firefighter Ian Creech and the members of Platoon 3 led by Battalion Chief Matt Czarnecki for their performance at the Selfridge Plating Inc. fire in late August 2025.

Sgt. Joe Blevins was the 2024 Firefighter of the Year. The nominations for 2024 were Blevins, Sgt. Brian Bilinski, engineer Dustin Currie, firefighter Michael Panczyk and firefighter Bruce Weisgerber.

Tomaszewski said he’s not one for the spotlight.

“I try to be more humble and I don’t like the attention,” Tomaszewski said. “I was definitely surprised for sure.”

He said his experience in Harrison Township has been good. He takes on a variety of different calls including water rescue, paramedic work and car crashes.

Tomaszewski said he knew some firefighters from his shift and some of his family would support him at the meeting but that he wasn’t expecting the turnout he received.

“It was definitely shocking to me and (I am) very grateful that everyone came out to support me,” Tomaszewski said.

Bostater said there is always a ton of support from a firefighter’s platoon, on duty personnel and other platoons.

“It’s a big deal,” Bostater said. “It’s really generated from their peers and their superiors.”

He said the chiefs look for feedback from other individuals on their platoons.

Tomaszewski has been nominated before, and this is the first time he received the award.

He said he wanted to thank those who nominated him for the award and his fellow firefighters.

“I work with a great group of guys and really anyone, really, could have won this award,” Tomaszewski said.

Bostater said Tomaszewski is very deserving.

“We’re really proud of him and how he’s grown as a leader within the Harrison Township Fire Department,” Bostater said.

Tomaszewski said later that he loves working for the Harrison Township Fire Department.

“I’m very privileged to work there (and) it’s an honor,” Tomaszewski said.