Tollway text message scam is on the rise

By: Gena Johnson, Mary Beth Almond | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published May 8, 2025

WEST BLOOMFIELD — Michiganders are warned to be on the lookout for text messages requesting overdue toll payments.

The messages, according to officials, are one of the latest attempts to steal personal information.

The scam involves criminals mimicking the Michigan Department of Transportation website and sending text messages soliciting payment for traveling certain roads to unsuspecting drivers.

The Michigan Department of Transportation doesn’t operate toll roads, according to State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich, so any messages requesting payment should raise a red flag.

“Please be assured this is a scam and the texts are not coming from the MDOT or another State of Michigan agency,” Wieferich said in a statement. “MDOT does not operate any toll roads. Some state-owned bridges are tolled but not through license plate capture. You would not receive a bill through text or email.”

While toll scams aren’t new, local police say this one is quickly becoming more prevalent in the metro Detroit area.

“These particular text message scams … are extremely prevalent and have been around since at least last summer 2024,” said Scott Mong, deputy police chief with the West Bloomfield Police Department. “They have been targeting residents in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and West Virginia, to name a few states.”

Mong has a personal connection with one of the targets.

“My elderly mother actually told me two days ago, she just received an identical one in Florida,” Mong said.

The message says it’s a final reminder and threatens legal action if immediate payment isn’t made, with a deceptive link designed to resemble the official MDOT website.

“Residents are urged to delete these fraudulent text messages, block the senders, and to report the texts as spam on their phones,” Mong said.

Officials also say to wait before entering any personal information.

“Before entering your credit card information in response to any kind of text message, take a moment to look closely. If the link does not include an official web domain, phone number or email address, ignore the message,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

Those who click the link and input personal and payment details are exposing themselves to scammers, risking financial compromise.

Those who are concerned that something is a scam are encouraged to reach out to their local police department or the FBI.

“Victims of texting scams also can file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (at ic3.gov),” Mong said. “They need to include the sender’s phone number and the website listed in the text.”

Anyone concerned by fraudulent messages can also reach out to MDOT at (517) 241-2400, or email mdot@michigan.gov. Consumers can report smishing texts by forwarding them to SPAM (7726) and by sending the texts to the Federal Trade Commission.