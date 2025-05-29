Three charged in fatal Clawson shooting

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published May 29, 2025

CLAWSON — An 18-year-old Troy resident is dead following a shooting that occurred on May 22 at a residence near 14 Mile Road and Renshaw Avenue, and three people are now charged for their alleged roles in the death.

Karen McDonald, prosecuting attorney for Oakland County, charged Tylaj Clark-Spencer, a 21-year-old resident of Howell, with manslaughter, receiving and concealing stolen firearms, and two counts of felony firearms. Joshua Peel, a 20-year-old resident of Royal Oak, and a 17-year-old juvenile are both charged with accessory after the fact to a felony (manslaughter), according to a press release from Oakland County.

The shooting occurred May 22 when Clark-Spencer, Peel, the Troy teen and one other person were leaving a Clawson apartment to attend a party. “Clark-Spencer was allegedly carrying a gun and was reportedly checking to see if it was loaded when the gun fired, killing the victim,” the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office press release states.

According to the press release, the juvenile defendant is alleged to have hidden the gun and other evidence for Clark-Spencer a few hours later, after he had fled the scene with Peel. The gun apparently had been stolen from a safe that belongs to the juvenile defendant's father, the press release states.

Clawson police reportedly arrived on the scene at around 10:31 p.m. May 22, where they found the 18-year-old and immediately began performing lifesaving measures with the assistance of Universal Ambulance personnel.

The Troy teen was transported to Royal Oak Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital where he was pronounced dead with a single gunshot wound, according to a Clawson Police Department press release.

“A witness on the scene provided information about two individuals, Joshua Peel and Tylaj Clark-Spencer who fled the scene following the shooting,” a Clawson Police Department press release states.

Peel was located in Royal Oak by the Clawson Police Department shortly after the shooting and was taken into custody by the Royal Oak Police Department.

With help from the Oakland County Major Case Assistance Team, detectives and Clawson police were able to locate Clark-Spencer, who was taken into custody by Michigan State Police May 23.

“The shooter should have never had that gun, and he and those who assisted him after the shooting will be held accountable for this tragedy,” McDonald said in a prepared statement. “Gun violence is preventable. This case is a terrible reminder of how quickly a situation can turn deadly when the wrong person gets a gun.”

According to the press release sent out by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and or a $7,500 fine, receiving and concealing stolen firearms is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and or a $5,000 fine. Felony firearm is punishable by two years in prison consecutive with any other sentence. Accessory after the fact to manslaughter is punishable by up to five years in prison and or a $10,000 fine.

Clark-Spencer and Peel both requested court-appointed attorneys who had not been appointed as of press time. Both men are scheduled for probable cause conferences June 5 with 52-4 District Court Judge Maureen M. McGinnis.

Charges are accusations and individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.



