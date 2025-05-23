Clawson police investigation of deadly shooting extends into Royal Oak

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published May 23, 2025 | Updated May 23, 2025 8:36pm

Police were looking for Tylaj Arean Clark-Spencer, 21.

CLAWSON/ROYAL OAK — A deadly shooting occurred in the area of 14 Mile and Renshaw Avenue at 10:31 p.m. May 22.

A male subject was found at the scene with a gunshot wound and transported to Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

According to a Royal Oak Police Department Facebook post, the ROPD was assisting the Clawson Police Department with the investigation in the 1200 block of Butternut Avenue, which is near Starr Jaycee Park, 1321 W. 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak.

While assisting, there was a large police presence and residents and community members were asked to avoid the area until around 11:10 a.m. May 23.

Clawson police reportedly were able to apprehend two suspects. Police were actively looking for a third suspect, identified as Tylaj Arean Clark-Spencer, 21, who they said at 9:20 p.m. they had taken into custody.

Contact the Clawson Police Department directly if you have information to assist in the ongoing investigation at (248) 435-5000.



