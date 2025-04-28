The village of Franklin continues to discuss burn ordinance

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 28, 2025

The village of Franklin is in the process of amending an ordinance that deals with open burning. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

FRANKLIN — At the Franklin Village Council meeting April 14, the council discussed the topic of open burning — specifically, proposing an amendment to Village Code Section 307.

This item was considered “old business” in the meeting agenda because it was referred to the Planning Commission from the Village Council on Sept. 9, 2024. In the referral, the Planning Commission was directed to review the definition of a “bonfire” for clarity. Following this, the Planning Commission worked to do that and to bring all regulations in compliance with laws set by the state of Michigan.

At a Planning Commission meeting Jan. 15, there was a public hearing held about this item of discussion. The Planning Commission then recommended that the Village Council approve the proposed revision to the open burning regulations. This was once again an agenda item at a March 10 council meeting.

“We don’t want to risk the ability of our neighbors from being able to have campfires and cook over fire. That’s not the intent of this ordinance. The intent is … when you’re burning brush and debris on your property, you do it in a safe manner,” Stuart Wooters, the chair of Franklin’s Planning Commission, said at the March 10 meeting.

At that meeting, Franklin Village Council member David Sahli outlined proposed revisions to the ordinance. Some of the changes include various clarifications and age requirements for permits to open burn.

At the same meeting, Village Council President David Goldberg brought up the Fire Department, specifically, suggesting to add a revision to the ordinance that reads, “The Fire Department shall have the right to enter the property for the purpose of inspecting any fire for which a permit has or should have been issued.”

At the April 14 Village Council meeting, Sahli brought up the idea of implementing a fee schedule to penalize someone for open burning without a permit. He suggested that as part of this schedule, the first fee would be a low-dollar threshold.

“What happens if somebody doesn’t file a permit? Nothing. It’s a slap on the wrist,” Sahli said.

The council approved the addition of terms of violation and a violation fee schedule to the proposed amendment. Since it was approved, the addition will be considered by the council during the second reading of the Proposed Amendment to Village Code Section 307.