The Village Club celebrates 70 years

The Village Club hosts a variety of events for members and guests. From the left are “All About You” spring event speaker Shannon Salge, club member Anne Hintch and guest Katie Jessup.

Photo provided by The Village Club

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published July 21, 2025

Advertisement

BLOOMFIELD HILLS — Since 1956, a sense of community and connection has been cultivated by The Village Club in Bloomfield Hills, located at 190 E. Long Lake Road. The Village Club will celebrate an important milestone 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 26, with its 70th Anniversary Kickoff Summer Party.

The kickoff will include food, drinks and entertainment on the Wyatt Terrace of The Village Club.

History of The Village Club

The Village Club, originally named The Village Women’s Club, has a long history in philanthropy and camaraderie.

“We’ve always been philanthropic, educational and social, even from the first day,” President Joan Primo said.

When it was founded in 1956, it was a charitable and educational organization with 30 charter members. The club quickly grew as the charter members each invited new members.

In 1962, the club purchased a clubhouse and hired its first paid employee. Throughout the years, many renovations have been made to the clubhouse to make it functional for the club to use. Additionally, the staff has grown significantly since the club’s early days.

Prior to the clubhouse, members would meet at different places around town — including living rooms.

“Their husbands had a club to go to, and the women could go as their guest, but this gave them a place of their own, which was very special,” group co-historian Linda Wilson said. “This was becoming more and more popular across the country at that time, but it was still a new idea.”

At one point, the membership club and the philanthropic organization were both a part of the same legal entity. However, in 1983, The Village Club Foundation was formed as a philanthropic arm of The Village Club. The Village Club Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization, and in the last four decades, has provided $4 million in grants to local nonprofits.

Today, The Village Club upholds the pillars of philanthropy, social and education. The club is known for its full activities calendar for members, dining experiences, private event spaces, travel opportunities and more.

Join the party

“The event is going to have just wonderful, wonderful food stations under tents on the lawn, lawn games, signature cocktails, dining on the terrace,” Primo said.

Tickets cost $74.95 each, plus tax and a service charge. Members, both current and legacy, are invited to bring guests. To make a reservation, contact club general manager Stan Pena by July 23 at generalmanager@thevillageclub.org or (248) 644-3450, ext. 227.