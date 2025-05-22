The ‘Venice’ of West Bloomfield becomes a village

The Zox HOA in West Bloomfield Township was recently incorporated as its own village. With its canals and waterways, this third-of-a-mile area is often described as “a little Venice.”

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | West Bloomfield Beacon | Published May 22, 2025

“The Village of Lakeside Park” is a placeholder name for this new incorporated community that features 15 vehicular bridges and water mains built more than a century ago. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Advertisement

WEST BLOOMFIELD — The Zox HOA recently won the designation from the state of Michigan to become an incorporated village.

“By becoming a village, we will then qualify to participate in different public programs to support infrastructure,” said Chris LaDuke, chair of the Village Committee and a current HOA board member.

The village extends from Rosedale Drive on the west, Cass Lake on the south and east, and the Clinton River to the north.

According to LaDuke, becoming a village was important since it will provide resources to maintain a 100-year-old community that has 15 vehicular bridges, as well as water mains and canals that are also more than a century old. He described the community as “unique” and as a “little Venice.”

This incorporation allows them to borrow money to maintain the aging infrastructure.

“None of these tools have been at our disposal for the last 108 years,” LaDuke said.

A village is a subsection of a township, whereas a city would break off the township entirely, he explained.

“It is important to say, we will still pay every dollar of West Bloomfield Township taxes that we currently pay,” LaDuke said. “They will get all the income from us that they currently get.”

As such, city services including police, fire, paramedics and library will still be maintained.

In addition to continuing to pay West Bloomfield Township taxes, the community will also pay village millages that will be based on the property value of their homes.

According to LaDuke, property values in this community range as high as $2-3 million or as low as $200,000. The taxes will be structured based on this range rather than the flat rate they currently use.

The last village incorporated in Michigan was 27 years ago. Prior to this new incorporation, the last village in Oakland County was more than 60 years ago, according to LaDuke.

Congresswoman Haley Stevens was instrumental in getting this village designation.

“Congratulations to the Zox HOA on achieving the designation from the state to become your own incorporated government! Michiganders deserve to have a government that’s innovative and works best for them, and it’s even better when members of a community come together as the drivers of that change,” Stevens said in a written statement.

“I applaud every community member for your hard work in officially getting Lakeside Park designated as a village and look forward to working alongside all of you and your new colleagues as you make this transition,” Stevens concluded.

According to LaDuke, the next steps are to establish the permanent name. “The Village of Lakeside Park” is a placeholder name. One of the leading contenders is “Cass Lake Village.”

An elected five-person charter commission will make that decision.

“Becoming a village will allow residents to seek grants and loans they would otherwise not be entitled to, repair their infrastructure, and create a more enjoyable and livable community,” said West Bloomfield Township Supervisor Jonathan Warshay, in a written statement. “I congratulate our neighbors in the newly designated village of Lakeside Park on their achievement and wish them the best of luck.”