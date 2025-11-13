The Macombers celebrate 55 years on stage

Photo provided

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published November 13, 2025

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The Macombers, Macomb Community College’s show choir known as the college’s “Goodwill Ambassadors,” will mark 55 years of song, dance and community at the Macombers Fall Extravaganza set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.

The show choir combines singing, dancing and costuming. This year’s performance welcomes back approximately 50 former members of the group who will join the current Macombers with four songs from “Wicked.”

Proceeds from the group’s spring and fall extravaganzas help fund scholarships for students who are members of the Macombers. Each year, auditions are held and are open to students of all majors.

Tickets for the Macombers Fall Extravaganza can be purchased on the Macomb Center website at macombcenter.com. The performance will run about two hours, featuring more than 30 songs. The Macomb Center for the Performing Arts is located at 44575 Garﬁeld Road on the Center Campus of MCC. The phone number to the box office is (586) 286-2222.