‘The future of Farmington Hills is bright’

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published April 6, 2026

In her State of the Cities address at Farmington High School March 6, Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich described the benefits of the city’s recent strategic visioning. Photo provided by the city of Farmington Hills

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FARMINGTON — Farmington Hills Mayor Theresa Rich outlined her city’s strategic vision during her State of Cities address, held March 6 at Farmington High School.

She was joined by Farmington Mayor Joe LaRussa, as well as Oakland Community College Chancellor Peter Provenzano Jr., Farmington Public Schools Superintendent Kelly Coffin, Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Susan Arlin, and Kristine Donahue, president of Corewell Health Farmington Hills.

Rich said the last time Farmington Hills created a strategic plan was in 2011.

“Frankly, members of council were concerned the city was becoming stale,” Rich said. “That we weren’t moving fast enough.”

The mayor and council worked together on a year-long strategic process, which resulted in a plan envisioning Farmington Hills as a “vibrant destination,” said the mayor, “one that preserves a welcoming and safe community where innovation, culture and green spaces inspire people and businesses to flourish.”

This inspired the new tagline for the city, “A Place for Every Path,” which will appear in the city’s logo and branding. The plan also includes a mission for city employees to “deliver best-in-class services that sustain a high quality of life for everyone who calls Farmington Hills home,” the mayor said.

Modernization of city services continue with online services that have expanded throughout city departments, including employment applications, building permits and inspection scheduling meant to improve accessibility, efficiency and customer service. Other improvements include reduced wait times for planning, zoning, engineering and building processes.

Rich said these updates will be delivered in collaboration with council, city administration, the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals. The mayor acknowledged it may take time to implement everything, but “the positive impact is going to be fantastic,” and “our focus on growth, investment and development will move us to the vibrant destination.”

The mayor noted, the city is economically solid and has maintained its AAA bond rating which allows it to borrow money at a lower interest rate. In addition, Architectural Digest named Farmington Hills one of the 25 best places to live in the United States.

Recently, the city conducted market research in the Grand River Avenue corridor that indicated it is an “economic goldmine,” albeit one that is a “food desert.” According to the mayor, Target is the only place in that area to buy food. The study indicated at least 20 new restaurants could be accommodated from Orchard Lake to Inkster roads.

On Orchard Lake Road, the demolition has begun for parts of Hunter’s Square, and once construction is complete, the shopping center will feature stores such as Meijer, Nordstrom Rack and Total Wine, in addition to public art and green spaces for gathering.

Arlin, from the Chamber of Commerce, said her group has also observed positive business trends in the area.

“The state of our chamber is strong, the state of our chamber is growing, the state of our chamber is committed,” Arlin said.

Both the police department and fire department in Farmington Hills saw an increase in calls in 2025. Police responded to nearly 53,000 calls while the Fire Department saw more than 14,000. The city opened a $3 million grant-funded Emergency Operations Center that did not use any taxpayer dollars, focused on disaster preparedness, which includes its function as a cooling center during the summer and as a warming center in the winter.

In addition, more than 16,000 members of the community were served by educational outreach programs last year by the Farmington Hills Fire Department, including CPR training, smoke detector installation, and car seat installation. The Youth Police Academy also returned after a long hiatus, introducing area youth to the work of law enforcement.

Last year also saw Farmington Hills investing $38 million in roads and infrastructure, which resulted in the Shady Ridge Gravel conversion that paved the gravel road. There is already $41 million programmed this year for work on roads, crosswalks and sidewalks.

The mayor noted the community’s desire for gathering places, made evident by the 6,000 children enrolled in last year’s summer camp programs, which generated $1.2 million for the city.

The city also received $500,000 in funding for an adaptive playground at Heritage Park.

On the note of recreation, plans for a new Costick Activities Center are underway. The current building was built in the 1970s, and according to the mayor, the facility has outlived its usefulness. The new building is in its preliminary phase of architecture and engineering studies and is slated to be constructed on The Hawk’s campus. The cost is expected to between $30 million and $35 million, and the building is intended to last for the next 40 years. Construction is expected to begin as early as 2027.

The facility will be “an intergenerational hub,” said the mayor.

“It is beloved by the many seniors who use it,” Rich said. “A diverse group of community members have been selected to serve as an ad hoc steering committee to help guide the project.”

The facility will be a standalone building with a full kitchen to continue Meals on Wheels, which delivers more than 100,000 meals per year to homebound seniors. The facility will also provide a dine-in facility for congregant meals. Other amenities are also planned.

The mayor noted an $850,000 federal grant was recently secured to support the project, thanks to Sen. Elissa Slotkin, Sen. Gary Peters and Rep. Haley Stevens.

“The Costick Center will remain open until the new center is up,” Rich said.

In 2025, Mayor Rich initiated Feed the Need FH to combat food insecurity in the city by working with nonprofits and other partner organizations to provide essential supplies to the needy.

The city’s Arts and Cultural Division also recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. The city wants new developments spending more than $2 million to also install public art when possible.

Rich said Farmington Hills has a population of more than 84,000 and is continuing to grow, with a strong sense of shared purpose.

“The true strength of our city comes from our people,” Rich said. “Whether you are putting down roots, driving innovation, contributing to the community or discovering your path forward, Farmington Hills is proud to help you pave your path to success.

“The future of Farmington Hills is bright,” the mayor concluded. “And that’s because our city is strong.”