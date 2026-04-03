Different driver charged in wrong-way traffic fatality

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published April 3, 2026

Richard Leon-Zghen

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FARMINGTON HILLS — Police now believe that the driver of a black SUV was driving the wrong way on Interstate 696 when he reportedly collided head-on into a white van, killing an 81-yar-old man from Detroit in the early morning hours of March 13.

According to Farmington Hills police, digital forensic evidence indicated that Richard Leon-Zghen, 26, was driving a black Chevrolet Blazer SUV eastbound on westbound I-696, causing the accident that ended in a fatality.

This is the opposite of what they initially reported from their preliminary investigation, which claimed the 81-year-old man was driving the wrong way and caused the accident.

Leon-Zghen was arraigned in 47th District Court March 20, charged with reckless driving causing death, a 15-year felony. Magistrate Brandy Hart set bond at $250,000 cash or surety. The defendant was returned to the Oakland County Jail, where he had been since March 17.

“My client has been charged, but we have not been provided any discovery to support those allegations,” said Leon-Zghen’s attorney, Ellen Michaels. “We look forward to reviewing the evidence and fully expect the facts to come out through the legal process.”

The defendant’s next court appearance is a preliminary exam conference scheduled for 9 a.m. April 3 in 47th District Court. The case will be heard by Judge Marla Parker.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at (248) 871-2610.