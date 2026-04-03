North Farmington grad excels at NCWA National Championships

Artero Wilson gets his hand raised after a win at the 2026 NCWA National Championships in Louisiana on March 27.

Photo provided by Ryan Lancaster

By: Scott Bentley | Farmington Press | Published April 3, 2026

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FARMINGTON — Artero Wilson, a 2025 North Farmington high school graduate, competed for the Grand Valley State University Wrestling Club at the 2026 National Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championships on March 26-28 in Bossier City, La.

The tournament showcased 775 wrestlers from 94 college programs. Wilson entered the tourney ranked as the 10th best wrestler in the 235-pound weight class.

The Grand Valley State men’s team finished as the top ranked Division 2 program among 91 teams, and Wilson played a pivotal role in the team’s success.

Despite a loss in the championship bracket, Wilson went on a run in the consolation bracket and ended up with a 4-2 overall record on the weekend. His 75% win rate was one of the top performances on the GVSU team.

Grand Valley State posted a 26-23 record overall, and the women’s team placed 14 out of 63 total programs.

Wilson is a freshman at Grand Valley State and will look to continue establishing himself as one of the top up-and-comers in the sport going forward.