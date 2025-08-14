Suspects break into marijuana processing facility, kidnap guard

A recent smash and grab burglary at a marijuana processing facility in Hazel Park left a gaping hole in the wall where a truck was used to break through.

Photo provided by the Hazel Park Police Department

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published August 14, 2025

HAZEL PARK — Two men face felony charges after using a truck to smash through the wall of a marijuana processing center in Hazel Park, leading police on a chase through Detroit where they were captured. The suspects also allegedly kidnapped a security guard, leaving him tied up in a vehicle near the scene of the crime.

The suspects are Michael Allen Hopson, 35, and Michael Lamont Robinson, 24. Both men are from Detroit. They were arraigned Aug. 10 in Hazel Park 43rd District Court before Magistrate Michael Mitchell on charges of unlawful imprisonment, a 15-year felony, and breaking and entering with intent, a 10-year felony.

Their bond was set at $500,000, cash or surety, with requirements that they wear a GPS tether if released. They’re also prohibited from contacting the victim or possessing weapons.

Neither suspect had an attorney at press time, according to court records.

The original incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 8, at the HP Lab Group marijuana processing facility located at 21107 John R Road.

A police officer on patrol near John R and Eight Mile roads reportedly observed a cloud of debris drifting from the building north of her location. Upon approaching the marijuana business, she allegedly observed a U-Haul truck flee as she approached. She then noticed the building had a gaping hole in its side, where the vehicle had plowed through to gain entry.

The officer turned and pursued the U-Haul truck. During the chase, she noticed that the truck’s cargo doors were open, and she could see one of the suspects inside, holding onto straps to steady himself and avoid falling over.

The chase proceeded down surface streets to Interstate 94. Ultimately, the truck stopped near Newport Street and Camden Avenue in Detroit.

The suspects tried to flee on foot, but police were able to capture them. No one was injured, and roughly 40 stolen THC vape cartridges were reportedly recovered.

Additional officers were sent to the marijuana center, where they found a security guard who claimed the suspects had approached him with a gun, pulled him out of his vehicle and disarmed him before taking him hostage.

The guard told police that the suspects had duct taped his hands and mouth and put him back in his vehicle a short distance away, but he was able to free himself after the suspects left, returning to the parking lot.

“Fortunately, the security officer will be OK,” said Hazel Park Police Chief William Hamel. “This crime was more than property crime. It jeopardized the lives of the security officer, our police officers and the public. We have at least four other suspects outstanding and will continue to work in identifying them and bringing them to justice.”

The chief commended the police officer for her quick thinking.

“This crime was detected because our officers patrol the streets at all hours and will pursue those criminals that choose to commit crimes in Hazel Park,” Hamel said.

If you know more about this case or others, call the Hazel Park Police Department at (248) 542-6161.