Suspect charged in barricaded gunman incident

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published June 5, 2025

MADISON HEIGHTS — A local man is in custody after allegedly pointing a handgun at people near his home and barricading himself there, prompting police to call in a SWAT team.

Dominique Sholar, a 34-year-old Madison Heights man, was arraigned before Magistrate Michael Mitchell in Madison Heights 43rd District Court June 1.

He is charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony; one count of assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer, a two-year felony; and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.

His bond was set at $50,000. At press time, Sholar did not have an attorney on record with the Madison Heights 43rd District Court.

The original incident occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. May 31. The Madison Heights Police Department received an emergency call about an individual who had allegedly threatened multiple witnesses with a handgun. The victims were all in the 300 block of West 13 Mile Road, near an apartment complex where Sholar lives.

Once at the scene, police learned that the suspect had allegedly withdrawn into his home with the weapon. A perimeter was formed around the scene and neighbors were evacuated.

Due to the perceived danger, the police did not immediately enter the apartment, said Madison Heights Police Lt. David Koehler. He also noted that the suspect reportedly has little contact with his family, so the officers were not able to reach him by phone.

The Madison Heights Police activated the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and secured a search warrant, at which point the team made entry and allegedly found the suspect inside. He was taken into custody and delivered to the Madison Heights Police Department for processing.

“Incidents involving firearms are traumatic for the victims, and more stressful for the officers involved. Thankfully, in this case, nobody was injured,” Koehler said in an email.

“The officers on scene were able to safely contain the scene while waiting for the Oakland County SWAT team,” Koehler added. “The cooperation between the two departments enabled this incident to end without any injuries.”