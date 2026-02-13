Suspect bound over for alleged school violence threats

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published February 13, 2026

Joel Edwards

Advertisement

ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, 20-year-old Joel Edwards was bound over for trial on all counts related to an alleged plan to attack a St. Clair Shores elementary school.

On Feb. 6 at the 40th District Court in St. Clair Shores, Judge Joseph Craigen Oster ruled at the end of the hearing that they had sufficient evidence to bind Edwards over for trial. Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys Lisa Lozen and Justin Pollard were present.

Edwards is charged with making an intentional threat to commit an act of violence toward a school, school employees or students, a 10-year felony; using a computer to commit a crime, a 10-year felony; and a felony weapons charge, punishable by up to two years consecutive to the main charge.

On Sept. 13, the St. Clair Shores Police Department conducted a cyberthreat investigation and a welfare check on Edwards, a St. Clair Shores resident. According to the release, the FBI contacted the Michigan State Police after a social media post allegedly associated with Edwards, where he allegedly said he wanted to carry out a mass shooting, was discovered. State police then contacted the St. Clair Shores Police Department and officers took Edwards into custody.

It is also alleged that weapons were found in his possession and investigation determined he allegedly planned to carry out an attack on a school.

Esther Wolfe, communications director for the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, said in an email the evidence suggests the targeted school was Masonic Heights Elementary School.

Edwards has been in custody since September when he was held for a mental health evaluation.

“He was later transferred to the Macomb County Jail where he remains held on a $5 million bond,” the release states.

In the press release, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido called the case “deeply distressing” and said the bind-over reflects the seriousness of the allegations and the need to address it through the justice system.

“Any credible threat to our schools or public spaces must be taken with the utmost gravity, because the potential consequences are unthinkable,” Lucido said in the release. “I urge community members to remain vigilant and to report concerning behavior or information promptly so that intervention can occur before harm is done.”

Edwards’ attorney, Tyler Viilo, said in an email he had no comment at this time.

Edwards is scheduled to be arraigned in Macomb County Circuit Court at 1:30 p.m. on March 2 in front of Judge Julie Gatti.

Call Staff Writer Alyssa Ochss at (586) 498-1103.